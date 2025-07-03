Open Extended Reactions

Free agent center Jaxson Hayes agreed on a one-year deal to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told ESPN.

Hayes' agents, Bill Duffy and Marlon Harrison of WME Basketball, finalized a contract with Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka on Thursday, one day after the franchise reached a two-year deal with free agent center Deandre Ayton.

Hayes emerged as the Lakers' starting center last season and shot a career-high 72.2% from the field and finished in the top 10 in field goal percentage allowed as the contesting defender on layups and dunks among players to contest 250 or more shots, according to ESPN Research. He averaged 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 56 games.

Hayes started the first four games of the Lakers' 4-1 playoff series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves but never logged more than 10 minutes in any game of the series and did not play in Game 5.

Now, he will back up Ayton.