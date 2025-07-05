Relive Jay Huff's best moments from last season ahead of his move to Indiana. (1:58)

Open Extended Reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies are trading center Jay Huff to the Indiana Pacers for one second-round pick and one second-round pick swap, the team announced Sunday.

Huff, who turns 27 in August, landed his first standard NBA contract in his fourth season in the league after making a strong early impression in Memphis. The stretch-5 averaged just under seven points while shooting 40% from 3 on 3.1 attempts in 11.7 minutes for the Grizzlies last season.

The Pacers are looking to fortify their frontcourt after losing longtime starting center Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks in free agency. Huff has a similar skill set as Turner with his ability to stretch the court as a shooter and protect the rim.

Last season, Huff was one of just three 7-footers to shoot 40% on 3-pointers while taking at least 200 attempts, along with Karl-Anthony Towns and Kristaps Porzingis. He also ranked 24th in field goal percentage allowed on layups and dunks last season among 90 players to contest at least 300 shots, per GeniusIQ.

Huff averaged 2.7 blocks per 36 minutes with Memphis and was named the G League's Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. He is under contract through 2027-28.

In a related move, free agent center Jock Landale has agreed to a deal with the Grizzlies, sources said. Landale solidifies the Grizzlies' frontcourt after the trade of Huff as the team and his agent, Sammy Wloszczowski of SIG Sports, reach terms.

The Grizzlies set more on-ball screens under Tuomas Iisalo compared with Taylor Jenkins, which fits Landale. According to GeniusIQ, Landale ranked third in on-ball screens set per 100 possessions among players to set at least 500 on-ball screens. Landale recorded career highs in field goal percentage and 3-point field goal percentage last season.

The veteran center could see more run to start the season with Zach Edey undergoing ankle surgery in June. Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. is also recovering from a turf toe procedure and will be reevaluated in 12 weeks.