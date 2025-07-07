Stephen A. Smith breaks down the benefits of the Celtics shipping out Jrue Holiday and getting Anfernee Simons in return. (1:19)

The Portland Trail Blazers' acquisition of two-time All-Star guard Jrue Holiday was announced as official on Monday but has been amended from the terms reported on June 23.

The Boston Celtics will receive guard Anfernee Simons, but two future second-round picks are not part of the trade. It is now a straight player-for-player swap.

Trades could not be announced until they were finalized with the start of the new league year on Sunday.

The Oregonian first reported on Monday that a review of Holiday's medical history did not reveal anything to negate the trade but led the Trail Blazers to change terms of the transaction. The 35-year-old Holiday, who missed 20 games last season due to multiple injuries, is considered healthy and available for training camp in September, per the report.

The Celtics have shed players with large contracts, such as Holiday and forward/center Kristaps Porzingis, who was traded to the Atlanta Hawks. Star forward Jayson Tatum tore his right Achilles tendon in the second round of the playoffs and a long recovery period is expected.

Holiday, who will earn $32.4 million next season, is owed approximately $72 million combined in 2026-27 and 2027-28 on the back end of a four-year, $134.4 million contract he signed with the Celtics in April of 2024.

Simons, 26, joins the Celtics on an expiring contract. The deal saves Boston around $40 million in luxury tax payments next season.

In 2023, Portland landed Holiday in a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks for Damian Lillard, then sent the 16-year veteran to Boston and acquired a pair of first-round picks. Holiday never played a game for the Blazers.

In his first season with the Celtics, Holiday played an instrumental role in the team's run to the 2024 NBA title, shooting a career-high 42.9% from 3-point range in 2023-24 and earning All-Defensive team honors. He averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals last season.

Holiday was a first-round pick (No. 17 overall) of the Philadelphia 76ers in 2009. He has career averages of 15.8 points, 6.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals with the 76ers (2009-13), New Orleans Pelicans (2013-20), Bucks (2020-23) and Celtics in 1,037 games (956 starts). He won his first NBA title with Milwaukee in 2021 and is a six-time All-Defensive Team selection.

Simons, 26, was also a first-round selection at No. 24 overall by the Blazers in 2018. He averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.8 assist last season.

In seven seasons with Portland, he averaged 15.0 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds over 389 games (213 starts). He has averaged nearly nine 3-point attempts per game the past three seasons and is a career 38.1% shooter from distance.

