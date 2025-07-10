Open Extended Reactions

Both the California Classic and Salt Lake City summer leagues have wrapped up, so it's time to focus on the main event of the offseason: NBA 2K26 Las Vegas Summer League.

The 11-day tournament begins Thursday and runs through July 20, with a champion crowned at the end.

The event will be headlined by the fresh faces of the 2025 draft class, as well as other recent draftees such as Bronny James, Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham, and unsigned veterans looking for open spots on rosters across the league. Top 2025 picks Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and VJ Edgecombe will all be in action Thursday as games tip off.

After each team plays four games, the top four teams will advance to the playoffs. The two semifinal games will take place July 19, with the championship game July 20. The other 26 teams will play a fifth game between July 18-20.

With the tournament schedule out of the way, it's time for ESPN analysts Kevin Pelton and Jeremy Woo to look at the top players to watch on each summer league team.

Kobe Bufkin | SG

2023 draft: Round 1, No. 15

This is an important year for Bufkin, who is nearly seven months removed from season-ending shoulder surgery going into his third NBA season. The guard out of Michigan entered the league in 2023 with real promise, but he has appeared in just 27 regular-season games. The 21-year-old has a key window to solidify himself as part of Atlanta's future, with the Hawks retooling, and led by a new front office that didn't draft him. Bufkin will be under the microscope as he returns to action. -- Woo

Hugo Gonzalez | SG

2025 draft: Round 1, No. 28

Gonzalez is walking into a good situation in Boston as the team's lone first-round pick in a year when there will be plenty of vacant wing minutes. After he averaged 10 minutes per game at Real Madrid last season, the NBA will now get a much longer look at the 19-year-old, who is known for his motor and should enter a much better opportunity to play and develop. We'll see how Gonzalez fares when the training wheels come off, but he could develop into an important role player for the Celtics in time. -- Woo

Egor Demin | PG

2025 draft: Round 1, No. 8

The headliner of the Nets' five-man draft class, Demin will be the most intriguing in his new situation, with Brooklyn presumably planning to coax as much as they can out of him as an on-ball playmaker. Expect him to rotate those reps with the Nets' other rookies, but Demin's passing vision should shine in what's typically a wide-open on-court environment in Vegas. I'm curious how he'll look in this context, and I'd love to see Demin play in creative pick-and-roll with fellow Nets draft classmate Danny Wolf. -- Woo

Kon Knueppel | SF

2025 draft: Round 1, No. 4

Knueppel presumably will be the focal point of the Hornets' Las Vegas operation, giving him an opportunity to showcase his excellent shooting (64.8 true shooting percentage at Duke) and the breadth of his ability as a secondary playmaker. He figures to be one of the most advanced rookies out of the gate, and this should be a nice platform for him to get up plenty of shots. -- Woo

Matas Buzelis | SF

2024 draft: Round 1, No. 11

Buzelis presumably won't play more than a game or two in Las Vegas, but his second-half emergence (13 points on 46% field goal/36% 3-pointers/83% free throw splits post All-Star) was a huge development for the Bulls, who are set to increasingly lean on him over the next few seasons. He should have plenty of opportunities to score on a summer league roster that's more or less built around him. I'm also quite curious about 2025 No. 12 overall pick Noa Essengue, who gives Chicago a second big, versatile forward to build around. -- Woo

Jaylon Tyson | SG

2024 draft: Round 1, No. 20

The Cavaliers only made two second-round selections this year, meaning last year's 20th overall pick (Tyson) is the headliner of their summer league group. He was called upon sparingly on a very good Cleveland team in 2024-25, but he could be ticketed for more of a role next season after the Cavs traded Isaac Okoro to the Bulls for Lonzo Ball. Tyson's positional size and offensive chops should stand out in Vegas. -- Woo

Cooper Flagg | SF

2025 draft: Round 1, No. 1

Borrowing from a playbook he used with 2013 first-round pick Giannis Antetokounmpo while coaching the Milwaukee Bucks, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said, "I want to make him uncomfortable and see how he reacts," about summer plans for Flagg. "Being able to run the show, being able to play the 2, play the 3." A power forward at Duke, Flagg will have to play the perimeter in the NBA because of the Mavericks' crowded frontcourt. We'll get a first look at how Kidd's plan goes in Las Vegas. -- Pelton

DaRon Holmes II | PF

2024 draft: Round 1, No. 22 by Phoenix

The biggest disappointment of last year's summer action was Holmes suffering an Achilles rupture late in his Denver debut. Subsequent surgery and rehab cost Holmes his first NBA season. Now, the 2024 first-round pick is ready to get back on the court. Holmes' ability to produce as a rookie could prove especially important if the Nuggets can't convince Jonas Valanciunas to pass an offer from Greek club Panathinaikos days after Denver dealt for the veteran to back up three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. -- Pelton

Ron Holland II | SF

2024 draft: Round 1, No. 5

Holland played a limited role in a crowded Pistons wing rotation as a rookie, but should have a chance to break through moving forward, with Detroit selecting him higher than most expected in 2024. Showcasing himself at summer league, where he'll be the primary name on the Pistons roster sheet, would represent a step in that direction, particularly if his shotmaking (28.3% from 3 last season) can improve. -- Woo

L.J. Cryer | PG

2025: Undrafted

An All-America pick who nearly led Houston to last year's national title, Cryer is the kind of undrafted rookie who could excel in Las Vegas with his shooting ability. Cryer rated in the top 50 of my predraft projections on the strength of his 40% career NCAA 3-point shooting. He should have plenty of opportunity on an Exhibit 10 contract with a Warriors roster that features only two of the team's own draft picks, second-rounders Will Richard (whose Florida team beat Cryer's Houston in the national championship) and Alex Toohey. -- Pelton

Reed Sheppard | PG/SG

2024 draft: Round 1, No. 3

The belle of last year's summer league, Sheppard joined Kel'el Ware of the Miami Heat as the two rookies named to the All-Summer League first team after averaging 20 points per game, 5.3 assists per game and 2.8 steals per game. Alas, Sheppard rarely translated that to NBA action as a rookie, logging just 654 minutes. As a result, he is back to earn more playing time in Year 2 on a Rockets team that is now firmly a championship contender. -- Pelton

Taelon Peter | SG

2025 draft: Round 2, No. 54

One of the draft's true sleeper picks, Peter was the Division I leader in true shooting (73.5%) last season at Liberty, but did so while playing just 23 minutes per game off the bench. Indiana drafted him late in the second round, and it'll be intriguing to see how he adjusts to a huge jump in level. Peter is an excellent run-jump athlete, but he'll have to preserve some of his elite efficiency against better competition, with summer league a useful proving ground. -- Woo

Kobe Brown | PF

2023 draft: Round 1, No. 30

This is a pivotal summer for Brown, who has played 666 minutes over two seasons since the Clippers drafted him in the second round in 2023 -- the same spot at No. 30 where they selected Penn State center Yanic Konan Niederhauser this year. With the Clippers prioritizing flexibility, they might not be inclined to exercise a $4.8 million 2026-27 team option on Brown's contract by Oct. 31, unless he demonstrates he can be a rotation contributor. -- Pelton

Bronny James | SG

2024 draft: Round 2, No. 55

Much of James' development as a rookie took place out of sight, as he logged just 181 NBA minutes. James saw far more action for the G League's South Bay Lakers, combining for 18.6 PPG, 4.8 APG and 4.6 rebounds per game over 18 games. After struggling with his efficiency in the G League Tip-Off Tournament, James was far better in the regular season, making 38% of his 3s. Those numbers are what the Lakers will want to see this summer and what could eventually make James an NBA contributor. -- Pelton

Bronny James is continuing to hone his craft, and will make his case for NBA minutes this summer. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

GG Jackson | PF

2023 draft: Round 2, No. 45

The Grizzlies likely won't have No. 11 pick Cedric Coward, who is doubtful to play while continuing to rehab December shoulder surgery, per Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian. Memphis' 2024 second-round picks, Cam Spencer and Jaylen Wells, will be playing despite Wells finishing third in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting. Yet I'm most excited to see the 20-year-old Jackson, still the youngest player on the Grizzlies' roster by a wide margin, after he played 29 games in his second NBA campaign due to injury. Both Jackson and Wells had 20 points each in Saturday's debut. -- Pelton

Kasparas Jakucionis | SG

2025 draft: Round 1, No. 20

Jakucionis was a surprising draft-night faller and became a nice value snag for the Heat, giving them the type of playmaking guard their roster lacked. He got off to a poor start in the California Classic, but better days are ahead. He should see plenty of opportunities to create in Las Vegas and have a path to contribute eventually, with Miami continuing to trend younger and only Tyler Herro, new addition Norman Powell and Davion Mitchell clearly ahead in the backcourt hierarchy. -- Woo

Mark Sears | PG

2025 draft: Undrafted

The Bucks don't have a ton of backcourt depth after moving on from Damian Lillard, relying primarily on veterans with inexpensive contracts to piecemeal those minutes as currently constituted. Sears, a two-way signee out of Alabama, has a pathway to back-end roster value if he can make enough shots and produce this summer in spite of his lack of size. He should presumably get the keys to the summer league offense as a starting point. -- Woo

Rob Dillingham | PG

2024 draft: Round 1, No. 8 by San Antonio

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's departure for the Hawks creates an opportunity for several of Minnesota's young perimeter players who will play in Las Vegas, including Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark. Of that group, Dillingham saw the least action as a rookie in the 2025 playoffs (16 total minutes after coming back from an ankle sprain) and has the best chance of filling in for the aging Mike Conley at point guard. That makes this an important summer for Dillingham. -- Pelton

How many minutes will Minnesota's Rob Dillingham see during summer league play in Las Vegas? Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Jeremiah Fears | PG

2025 draft: Round 1, No. 7

The Pelicans drafting Fears in the top 10 was somewhat overshadowed by their subsequent trade sending out a 2026 first-round pick to move up from No. 23 to No. 13 to also add Maryland center Derik Queen. Although Queen's skill set might not shine in the chaotic style of summer hoops, the environment should be well suited for Fears, whose 17.1 PPG ranked fifth among one-and-done picks and 4.1 APG ranked fourth. -- Pelton

play 1:41 Jeremiah Fears' best plays that led him to the Pelicans Check out Jeremiah Fears' top plays at Oklahoma as the Pelicans select him with the seventh overall pick.

Tyler Kolek | PG

2024 draft: Round 2, No. 34

Even as a high second-round pick, Kolek played sparingly off the Knicks' bench last season. His pathway to minutes is still limited, with Jordan Clarkson figuring into the depth mix with Deuce McBride, but Kolek should get to run the team in Las Vegas and make a case for himself. He's a quality playmaker who deserves more opportunity, but doesn't offer much from a physical perspective running the second unit. -- Woo

Nikola Topic | PG

2024 draft: Round 1, No. 12

More than a year after being drafted by the Thunder in the first round while rehabbing from ACL surgery, Topic made his first appearance in an Oklahoma City jersey over the weekend at the Salt Lake City Summer League. He had 14 points Saturday, but also seven turnovers. The Thunder won't have this year's No. 15 pick, Thomas Sorber. Sorber underwent toe surgery in February that ended his lone college season, and he is still rehabbing. -- Pelton

Jase Richardson | SG

2025 draft: Round 1, No. 25

The Magic got nice value with Richardson falling to them, giving them a viable younger replacement for Cole Anthony's bench minutes. Richardson can handle both guard spots, but his size profiles best at the point, a role he didn't play full time at Michigan State. Orlando will likely want to maximize his ballhandling reps, and this should be a good environment in which to assess how ready he is to run a second unit. He could be a crucial bench player for the Magic as they push to contend in the East. -- Woo

VJ Edgecombe | SG

2025 draft: Round 1, No. 3

Edgecombe, in his Utah summer league debut, looked every bit the explosive and smooth downhill scorer the Sixers needed him to be. He did miss the next two games in Utah with a minor thumb injury, but he will have a huge runway to create offense and get to the rim, presuming he's active in Vegas. It's already evident that NBA spacing will make it even harder to stay in front of him with a head of steam. The positive first game made it easy to understand why Philly prioritized him in the predraft process. -- Woo

VJ Edgecombe was terrific in his summer league debut for the Sixers, and his rookie development will be one to watch this summer. Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Khaman Maluach | C

2025 draft: Round 1, No. 10

It's a new day in Phoenix, where the Suns' summer roster is filled with draft picks, including three from this year's draft. None is more important than Maluach, who at No. 10 was Phoenix's highest addition through the draft since Jalen Smith in 2020. Despite also adding center Mark Williams on draft night, the Suns are hoping Maluach can contribute as a rookie with his defensive versatility and above-the-rim finishing. -- Pelton

Yang Hansen | C

2025 draft: Round 1, No. 16

Yang actually had summer league experience before being drafted No. 16 last month. He joined the China national team in the California Classic last year at age 19, averaging 8.7 PPG and 5.0 RPG in three games. Both turnovers (4.7 per game) and fouls (4.0 per game in 20.9 minutes) were an issue for Yang, and we'll be watching how much he has improved in between summer league outings. -- Pelton

Nique Clifford | SG

2025 draft: Round 1, No. 24

Clifford is quite familiar with the Thomas & Mack Center court, having played against UNLV in the college basketball regular season, and averaged 25.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG and 4.3 APG there as Colorado State won the Mountain West title at the conference tournament in March. Those performances helped solidify Clifford as a first-round pick by the Kings. -- Pelton

Nique Clifford is an older, more NBA-ready wing who should be able to plug in and give Sacramento minutes as a rookie, according to ESPN's Jeremy Woo. Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Dylan Harper | SG

2025 draft: Round 1, No. 2

Let's hope we'll see the No. 2 pick in Las Vegas after he missed the California Classic due to what San Antonio summer coach Mike Noyes termed a "minor" groin injury. Harper would get the keys to the Spurs' offense this summer in a way that won't be possible during the regular season, when he suits up alongside De'Aaron Fox and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle. Fellow lottery pick Carter Bryant did play over the weekend, but is not as advanced in his development. -- Pelton

Collin Murray-Boyles | PF

2025 draft: Round 1, No. 9

Murray-Boyles was a polarizing player in the scouting community over the past year, offering quite a bit of production and obvious smarts and defensive versatility. But he was also lacking a reliable jumper with average size for a four-man -- and doing it in a losing context at South Carolina. How he takes to what should be a more conducive team construct should be fun to see in Vegas, as well as how the Raptors decide to use him on the offensive end: How much they look to play through him as a passer and whether he's confident taking 3s are two things to watch for. -- Woo

Ace Bailey | SF

2025 draft: Round 1, No. 5

After generating lots of discussion leading up to the draft because of his decision not to work out for any team, Bailey landed in Utah without incident. Now we will start to see whether Bailey merited all the attention after a season at Rutgers, where he showed great strengths in shotmaking and rim protection for his size, but poor shot selection and playmaking for teammates. His debut, in which Bailey shot 1-of-5 on non-paint 2-pointers, wasn't encouraging in that regard. -- Pelton

Tre Johnson | SG

2025 draft: Round 1, No. 6

Johnson figures to fill up the box score in summer league as one of the draft's more polished perimeter scorers and a potential centerpiece of the Wizards' developing roster. The element of his game to monitor will be his playmaking; he's likely to draw plenty of attention from defenses, but making the right decisions and becoming a more willing passer are the next steps in his growth. Washington has the most loaded roster in Vegas, featuring five first-round picks from 2024 in addition to Johnson and Will Riley, but Johnson figures to have a featured place in the Wizards' offense, both this week and come fall. -- Woo