Mavs vs. Lakers on ESPN: How to watch Flagg and Bronny

The NBA 2K26 Summer League begins its 2025 stint in Las Vegas on July 10 with a bevy of matchups. Fans can tune into a marquee showdown between Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers and 2025 No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.

The high-profile contest marks the debut of Flagg in a Mavericks uniform and helps jump-start a Vegas summer hoops slate that includes 76 games over an 11-day span.

Here are key facts about the matchup:

When is the game?

Tipoff is scheduled for July 10 at 8 p.m. ET at the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ and the NBA streaming hub.

What other summer league games take place on July 10?

*All times Eastern

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m. on NBA TV and ESPN+

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets, 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings, 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV and ESPN+

Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 9:30 p.m. on NBA TV and ESPN+

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 10 p.m. on ESPN

How can fans access more NBA coverage from ESPN?

