Carlos Boozer is embarking on a journey to find love.

Boozer will star in the pilot season of Bravo's new dating series "Kings Court" -- a spinoff of the Peacock series "Queens Court" -- with hopes of finding his "queen." He will appear on the show alongside two other bachelors, one of whom is former WWE legend Thaddeus Bullard, who wrestled under the ring name Titus O'Neil.

According to Bravo, the three bachelors will search for love among a dating pool of 21 single women by taking them on fun, adventurous dates.

"The ladies pull out all the stops to make a lasting impression, but it comes to a head at the elimination dinner party where the men choose who gets another chance at love and who goes home," the network said in an announcement.

Boozer, 43, expanded on the difficulty of being a former professional basketball player and attempting to date.

"I have met so many women who will recite my stats -- like, 'You averaged 21 points a game last year!' But I want somebody that gets to know me," Boozer said in the show's trailer.

Bullard also added: "6-5, 280 pounds, yeah, I'm very intimidating to a lot of people -- until someone gets to know me and they realize Thaddeus is a pretty sweet guy."

Kings Court will be hosted by former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, a 14-season veteran, and his wife, Holly Robinson Peete.

The show premieres Sunday on Bravo.

Boozer averaged 16.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game across his 13-year NBA career. His sons, Cameron and Cayden, are incoming college freshmen who will play basketball for the Duke Blue Devils.