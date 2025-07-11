Open Extended Reactions

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram has been cleared for contact as he works his way back from an ankle injury.

"He's pain-free, he's moving well, he got stronger," Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic told TSN on Thursday. "He's in a really, really great spot."

The 27-year-old former All-Star is expected to take part in upcoming team scrimmages, per TSN.

Ingram has been completing individual workouts and training with the Raptors while rehabilitating the injury that ended his season on Dec. 7, when he was still a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ingram joined the Raptors in a February trade that sent Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk to the Pelicans. Days after the trade, Ingram agreed to a three-year, $120 million extension with the Raptors, a deal that reportedly includes a player option in 2027-28.

He has not played a game for the Raptors. He was officially shut down for the season on April 9 after receiving a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to help his recovery.

An All-Star in 2019-20, Ingram averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 18 games in 2024-25. He owns career clips of 19.5 points, 5.2 boards and 4.3 assists in 495 games (456 starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers (2016-19) and Pelicans. The Lakers drafted him No. 2 overall in 2016.