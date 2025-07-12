Open Extended Reactions

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet has been elected as the new president of the National Basketball Players Association, sources told ESPN, succeeding CJ McCollum of the Washington Wizards.

VanVleet was voted NBPA president during the Board of Player Representatives meeting and will begin a four-year term immediately.

McCollum's term expired and he will transition to an advisory role, sources said.

McCollum, who served as president for the past four years and previously was an executive vice president (2018-21), led the NBPA in negotiations to complete the seven-year collective bargaining agreement in 2023.

VanVleet, a 2019 NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors and 2022 All-Star who has set records for the highest-paid contracts ever for an undrafted player, is regarded as someone who has seen every level of competition and exhibits advocacy for the union.

VanVleet also spent time in the G League and was a key part of the Raptors 905's championship team in 2017.

He recently signed a two-year, $50 million contract to remain in Houston.