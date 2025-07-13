Open Extended Reactions

Klay Thompson's trip to the Bahamas led to the usual offseason vacation social media collage from an NBA player. Unlike others, however, Thompson found a way to seemingly soft launch his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.

Rumors about the Dallas Mavericks guard and Grammy-award winner's relationship started swirling after the rapper, birth name Megan Pete, posted a photo on Instagram on Thursday. As Pete posed next to a pool, fans spotted what looked to be Thompson laying in the background.

Thompson took matters into his own hands with his own Instagram post Saturday. In one slide, the four-time NBA champion posed alongside someone, presumed to be Pete, facing away from the camera. Another slide included a snap of him holding hands with someone -- also believed to be Pete.

The post went viral and comments quickly poured in. Dwight Howard dropped three fire emojis and Thompson's former Golden State Warriors teammate Quinn Cook wrote, "There he gooooooo." Kevin Durant simply said: "THAT BOY."

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome wrote: "Woah hard launch." Thompson responded: "I'm all gas no brakes Jerome," and arguably summer's most surprising fling was underway.

Pete was romantically linked with Boston Celtics forward Torrey Craig last year.

Thompson is coming off his first campaign with the Dallas Mavericks, where he averaged 14 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2 assists.