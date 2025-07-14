Four Cavaliers score in double figures in a 92-72 win over the Heat. (2:04)

Cleveland Cavaliers president Koby Altman -- the architect of the burgeoning NBA championship contender -- has signed a contract extension through the 2029-30 season, sources told ESPN on Monday.

After the franchise's sustained growth over the years and this past season's No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, owner Dan Gilbert rewarded Altman and his front office staff, including general manager Mike Gansey and assistant general manager Brandon Weems, with multiyear extensions, sources said.

The Cavaliers have the third-best record in the NBA over the past three seasons -- making the playoffs each year -- and won the second-most games in franchise history in 2024-25.

The Cavaliers made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals before losing in five games to the Indiana Pacers amid a spate of injuries that saw Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter all miss time.

Altman's representative, Bret Just of WME Basketball, finalized terms with the franchise on a new deal before the playoffs, sources said.

Altman and his staff drafted Defensive Player of the Year Mobley and two-time All-Star guard Garland in 2021 and 2019, respectively, while trading for Jarrett Allen in 2021 and making the landmark acquisition of All-NBA superstar Mitchell in 2022. Last offseason, the Cavaliers hired Kenny Atkinson, who was named Coach of the Year.

The Cavaliers this offseason traded for Lonzo Ball from the Chicago Bulls to replace Ty Jerome as the top reserve point guard, re-signed Sam Merrill and brought back veteran big man Larry Nance Jr.

Altman was promoted to Cavaliers GM in July 2017, then to president of basketball operations in 2022. For Altman and his front office staff, this signifies their third extension -- a sign of patience and step-by-step building from ownership.

Gilbert recently spearheaded Cleveland's pursuit of an expansion WNBA franchise and was rewarded with a team in late June. Gilbert and his ownership group also are building a 210,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art practice facility for the Cavaliers.