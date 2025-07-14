Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Monday to treat an injury suffered during a recent workout, the team announced.

George will now begin a rehab program and be reevaluated prior to the start of training camp.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow at the NYU -- Langone Sports Medicine Orthopedic Center.

George, 35, has dealt with a variety of injury issues in recent years and was limited to just 41 games last season while dealing with groin, finger and knee ailments. It's the fifth time in six years he's played fewer than 60 games.

George also averaged just 16.2 points -- his lowest total in a decade by more than five points -- before his season ended in March after receiving injections in both his left adductor muscle and left knee.

A nine-time All-Star, George is entering the second year of a four-year, $212 million contract he signed with Philadelphia last summer.