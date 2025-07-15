Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II has undergone surgery to clean up bone spurs in his right foot, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday.

He is expected to be healthy for training camp in September.

Lively missed more than two months last season due to a stress fracture in his right ankle, one of several injuries that derailed Dallas' year. Lively has struggled some with injury issues early in his NBA career; he's appeared in just 91 regular season games over his first two seasons.

Lively, 21, is the third key member of the Mavericks who will be undergoing rehab this summer, along with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis.

Irving suffered a torn ACL late last season and is expected to miss at least the bulk of next year. Davis had surgery to repair a detached retina he suffered last season but is expected to be healthy for camp.

The Mavericks head into next season with a new-look roster headlined by No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, who joins a loaded frontcourt that includes Lively, Davis, Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington.