Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are officially official.

The four-time NBA champion and Grammy Award-winning rapper -- born Megan Pete -- took the red carpet in New York City on Wednesday night. The two were attending the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall.

Thompson and Pete held hands as they exited their vehicle to reach the red carpet before posing together for photos.

At the event, Pete made her first public comments about her relationship with Thompson, emphasizing that she has "never dated somebody so kind."

"This is my first relationship where I've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy," she told PageSix on the red carpet. "I just never dated somebody like him before and I'm just grateful that he's here by my side and he feels the same way about me."

The comments confirm speculation that rose over the weekend that the two were in a relationship.

Last week, fans were quick to spot what looked like the Dallas Mavericks guard lying down in the back of Pete's own Instagram post.

Thompson posted a collage on his Instagram days later with two photos that appeared to include Pete -- they held hands in one of them, while Pete stood faced away from the camera in front of Thompson in another.

The posts fueled relationship rumors; however, neither Thompson nor Pete made any public comments about each other until Wednesday.

According to its website, the Pete & Thomas Foundation "provides resources to effect meaningful and positive change in the lives of women and children, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston, TX and across the globe."

Pete established the foundation to honor the memories of her father, Joseph Pete III, and her mother, Holly Thomas.