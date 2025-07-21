Bobby Marks analyzes what still needs to be done with the Warriors' roster, while Iman Shumpert gives his thoughts on the restricted free agency of Jonathan Kuminga. (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

In the summer of 2024, we saw no major superstars change teams. And rarely does an offseason such as that have as much of an impact on the following season's title race. Of the four teams that reached the 2025 conference finals, only the Indiana Pacers returned the same starting five from the previous season.

Months after swapping All-Stars (Julius Randle and Karl-Anthony Towns) as the headliners in a seismic six-player deal, the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks both reached the conference finals. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder put the finishing touches on what proved a championship supporting cast by trading for Alex Caruso and signing Isaiah Hartenstein away from the Knicks in free agency.

Not every blockbuster deal worked. The Philadelphia 76ers looked like winners of the offseason after signing nine-time All-Star Paul George to team with Joel Embiid, only to see the pairing go bust in Year 1 because of injuries.

Let's revisit 10 of the biggest trade and free agency moves, taking a look back at how I graded them at the time and what has changed as things have played out over the past 12 months.

Jump to a major deal:

Knicks trade Randle for Towns | Bridges to New York

Thunder add Caruso, Hartenstein | Sixers add Paul George

Hawks trade Murray to Pels | Westbook joins Nuggets

Thompson to Mavericks | DeRozan sign-and-trade to Kings

Portland lands Avdija | Nets reacquire draft stock

The Knicks trade Julius Randle for Karl-Anthony Towns in three-team deal

New York Knicks get:

C Karl-Anthony Towns

Trade rights to James Nnaji

Minnesota Timberwolves get:

G Donte DiVincenzo

F Julius Randle

F Keita Baites-Diop

2025 first-round pick (via Detroit, top-13 protected)

Charlotte Hornets get:

G Duane Washington Jr.

F Charlie Brown Jr.

F DaQuan Jeffries

2025 second-round pick (via worse of Detroit and Philadelphia)

2026 second-round pick (via Golden State)

2031 second-round pick (via New York)

$7.2 million cash

Original grades:

Minnesota: B+

New York: B

Regrades:

Minnesota: B+

New York: B+

It's tempting to put both teams in the A range after they reached the conference finals. But more than any of these deals, this one will take years to evaluate. For now, it is a win-win move.

The Timberwolves managed to improve their perimeter depth with DiVincenzo and reset financially. They'll pay DiVincenzo, Randle and No. 17 pick Joan Beringer a combined $47.1 million this season, less than Towns alone ($53.1 million). That difference allowed Minnesota to re-sign Naz Reid without pushing above the second apron this season.

Meanwhile, Towns filled an enormous void for the Knicks at center before shifting to power forward in the conference finals alongside a healthy Mitchell Robinson. Towns earned All-NBA third-team honors and helped the Knicks level up their offense. With New York focusing on a championship, Towns' defensive shortcomings are an issue, but that's a champagne problem for a franchise that hadn't reached the conference finals in a quarter century.

After being traded for each other last offseason, Karl-Anthony Towns, right, and Julius Randle led their new teams to their respective conference finals. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Brooklyn trades Mikal Bridges to the Knicks

Brooklyn Nets get:

F Bojan Bogdanovic

2025 first-round pick

2027 first-round pick

2029 first-round pick

2031 first-round pick

2028 first-round swap

2025 first-round pick (via Bucks)

2025 second-round pick

New York Knicks get:

F Mikal Bridges

2026 second-round pick

Original grades:

Brooklyn: A

New York: B

Regrades:

Brooklyn: A

New York: C+

The Nets dealt Bridges at the peak of his value, and getting five first-round picks and a swap for a player who has never been an All-Star remains an enormous win. Two of Brooklyn's historic five first-round picks in this year's draft (used on Nolan Traore at No. 19 and Ben Saraf at No. 26) came from this trade, with several more to come.

Bridges rallied from an early shooting slump to post an impressive 57% effective field-goal percentage, which treats 3-pointers as 1.5 field goals to reflect their added value. At the defensive end, Bridges wasn't the difference-maker the Knicks surely hoped, and he averaged just 15.6 points on 33% 3-point shooting during the playoffs.

On the plus side, Bridges' modest salary ($24.9 million this season) helped facilitate the Towns trade. And if adding Bridges helped convince former Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson to sign a below-market extension last summer, this deal was worth making for New York.

Thunder add Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein

Chicago Bulls get:

G Josh Giddey

Oklahoma City Thunder get:

G Alex Caruso

Original grade for Caruso:

Chicago: C-

Oklahoma City: A

Regrades:

Chicago: C+

Oklahoma City: A

I wrote a year ago that adding Caruso made the Thunder favorites to win the West. That didn't go far enough, as Oklahoma City won 68 games and the championship. After limiting Caruso's minutes during the regular season, coach Mark Daigneault relied heavily on him during the playoffs. Caruso started the second half of Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets and was asked to defend three-time MVP Nikola Jokic in what became a blowout win. He also played an important role in the NBA Finals.

Given a "C" grade is generally my bar for whether a deal is worth doing, I'd now elevate the Bulls above that threshold. Although Chicago still should have acquired even more for Caruso given his importance to Oklahoma City, the Bulls are better off with Giddey -- a restricted free agent this summer -- going forward. Giddey improved his shooting and efficiency last season, nearly averaging a triple-double with an impressive .620 true shooting percentage after the All-Star break.

Original free agency grade for Hartenstein: A-

Regrade: A

The only concern with the Thunder signing Hartenstein was how he might fit alongside incumbent center Chet Holmgren. Injuries prevented us from seeing that duo until February, but they started together for all but the first three games of the Finals during Oklahoma City's title run. Hartenstein was outstanding defensively, and his screening and high-post passing proved important offensively. Better yet, a team-friendly contract gives the Thunder a team option for $28.5 million in 2026-27 that gives them flexibility with handling coming max extensions for Holmgren and Jalen Williams.

During the playoffs, playing time for Alex Caruso, left, increased as he played a key role in Oklahoma City's title run. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Sixers sign free agent Paul George

Contract details: Four years, $212 million maximum

Original grade: A

Regrade: D

Everything's obvious after it happens, so it's worth noting that even the LA Clippers -- who successfully rebuilt a playoff-caliber roster after letting George walk for nothing -- were willing to offer him three years at the max. Nobody anticipated that injuries would affect George's value so much, so soon.

George's 16.2 points average was his worst in a full season since his second season in 2011-12. And George's average 3-point shooting (36%) raised questions about his ability to transition to a more complementary role on offense. After playing only 41 games in his first season with the Sixers, George will spend this summer rehabbing after undergoing knee surgery last week.

There's still time for George to be a productive part of a competitive Philadelphia team, particularly if his accuracy from 3 bounces back after he shot 41% in 2023-24 with the Clippers. Still, given George's age (35), it was always evident that the back half of a max contract might not be a good value. Not getting All-Star production in the first year makes it all but impossible for the 76ers to win that bet.

Atlanta trades Dejounte Murray to Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans get:

G Dejounte Murray

Atlanta Hawks get:

C Larry Nance Jr.

F E.J. Liddell

G Dyson Daniels

2025 first-round pick (via Lakers)

2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Milwaukee/New Orleans)

Original grades:

Atlanta: B+

New Orleans: B+

Regrades:

Atlanta: A

New Orleans: F