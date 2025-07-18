Open Extended Reactions

Bradley Beal has officially signed with the LA Clippers, the team announced Friday, after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns earlier this week.

Beal's deal with the Clippers is for two years and $11 million with a player option, his agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday.

The player option for 2026-27 clears the way for Beal, 32, to be one of the top available players in free agency next summer.

For the Clippers, Beal is a natural fit alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden as a scorer, playmaker and co-star. The Clippers signed Brook Lopez in free agency and traded Norman Powell to the Miami Heat in a three-team deal that brought forward John Collins to the Clippers from the Utah Jazz.

Beal, who averaged 21.5 points, 4.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 37.6% from behind the arc for his career, will slide into the starting spot at shooting guard with the departure of Powell.

"Players of this caliber are very rare, and they're hard to come by," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said in a statement. "He's been the best player on his team. You can put him in so many different spots and he'll find ways to score: out of pick-and-roll, coming off screens, catch-and-shoot. He can create his own or he can play off the ball. He's a great cutter. He's also a great playmaker who is going to make everybody else better."

Beal averaged 17.6 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 50.5% field goal shooting and 40.7% 3-point shooting for the Suns over the past two seasons. He shot a career-best 57% on 2-pointers in 2024-25 and shot a career-high 66% on layups and dunks last season, according to GeniusIQ.

Injuries and team disappointment marred both campaigns, however, as Beal played in just 106 out of a possible 164 games.

Beal spent his first 11 NBA seasons with the Washington Wizards, making All-Star teams in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-21 and the All-NBA third team in 2021.

Information from ESPN's Shams Charania was included in this report.