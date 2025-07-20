Open Extended Reactions

For nearly 30 years, the Nike Peach Jam has been one of the hottest tickets of the summer hoops circuit, as some of the top young talent converges in July at Riverview Activities Center in North Augusta, South Carolina.

This year, the event has attracted many players featured in the ESPN recruiting rankings.

Here is a handful of star players who laid their foundation at Peach Jam.

In 2023, Flagg put up some big numbers at Peach Jam and added some poster dunks and monster blocks. He posted 38 points, 16 rebounds and 12 blocks for Maine United and the following day, Flagg went for 37 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks. He guided Maine United to the title game, but the team lost to Cameron Boozer and NightRydas Elite. Flagg averaged 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 6.9 blocks and 5.7 assists in the event. A month later, Flagg reclassified to the 2024 class. He was named Gatorade National Player of the Year and led his high school team to the Chipotle Nationals title as a senior. He then dominated at Duke before being selected with the No. 1 pick by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 draft.

In 2019, Green led Team Why Not (California) to the Peach Jam title game, averaging 23.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and three assists. Green, the top high school prospect in the ESPN 100 for 2020, showed the full range of his athletic capabilities with viral dunks throughout the week. He was named high school player of the year during his senior season and was selected with the No. 2 pick by the Houston Rockets in the 2021 NBA draft.

Cameron Boozer, Duke

In 2024, Boozer helped NightRydas Elite (Florida) become the first grassroots team to win consecutive Peach Jam championships at the 15U, 16U and 17U levels after defeating the Oakland Soldiers (California) 71-62. Boozer dominated the event, capping his week with 19 points (7-of-8 from the field), 10 rebounds and 5 assists in the title game. Boozer, who was ranked No. 3 in the ESPN 100 for 2025, was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year in his senior year.

Good luck finding a better Peach Jam tandem than Young and Porter, who both were spectacular during the 2016 event. The duo led Mokan Elite (Kansas) to an undefeated Peach Jam run in dominant fashion. Young posted 27 points, 7.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds, and Porter pumped in 26.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and three steals. Young, who was ranked No. 23 in the ESPN 100 for 2017, led the country in points and assists as a freshman at Oklahoma before being picked fifth by the Dallas Mavericks and immediately traded to the Atlanta Hawks in 2018. Porter, who was ranked No. 2 in the class, was selected No. 14 in the same draft by the Denver Nuggets.