LeBron James made an appearance in rapper Tyler, The Creator's music video for "Stop Playing With Me," released on Monday.

The Los Angeles Lakers star stood alongside his business manager, Maverick Carter, while Tyler, The Creator rapped: "Caught the plane with Mav, Bron there too."

James and Carter then danced behind the SoCal native multiple times throughout the rest of the video.

James teased his role in Tyler, The Creator's album when he dropped an eye emoji and wrote LFG in response to the rapper's post on Saturday. He then responded to the music video with another post on X, writing: "STOP FKN PLAYING WITH ME!!!!" alongside multiple emojis.

A sports reference in a Tyler, The Creator track is nothing new; he name-dropped tennis star Coco Gauff in a song on his previous album, "CHROMAKOPIA." His latest album "DON'T TAP THE GLASS" released on Monday.