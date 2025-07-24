One of America's favorite golden retrievers is returning to the hardwood.

Cineverse and Air Bud Entertainment announced Thursday that a new feature film, "Air Bud Returns," will be released in summer 2026.

The film is written and directed by Robert Vince, who produced the original "Air Bud" in 1997 along with all 14 films in the "Air Bud," "Air Buddies" and "Santa Paws" franchises.

Vince called the film a unique story.

"This movie will engage nostalgic Air Bud fans while introducing a new generation to the beloved basketball-playing golden retriever, Buddy," Vince said in a news release. "It builds upon the legacy of the OG Air Bud with all the fun, the magic, heartwarming scenes, and Buddy playing basketball."

The plot is about a 12-year-old named Jacob who discovers an original VHS of "Air Bud" in his father's belongings while visiting his childhood home after his death. Jacob then meets a stray golden retriever he names Buddy. Together, the two "embark on a journey of healing, unite a team of misfits and chase a championship."

According to the news release, "Air Bud Returns" marks the beginning of a potentially long-term collaboration between Cineverse and Air Bud Entertainment, implying there might be more to come of Buddy.

"Air Bud" was released Aug. 1, 1997, and grossed $23 million worldwide.