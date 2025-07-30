Ramona Shelburne and Tim Bontemps break down why the Rockets are the best fit for Kevin Durant. (1:40)

The 2025 NBA offseason is in full swing, and with a flurry of free agency deals already behind us, teams continue to sort out unresolved agreements as we approach the end of the summer.

With the 2025-26 NBA season a few months away, some teams are settling in with their newly acquired superstars. Specifically, the Houston Rockets acquired 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns in June. The Rockets hope the veteran forward will give them the boost they need to leap to dominant contender status next season.

Other veteran names were also on the move this offseason, as Damian Lillard returned to the Portland Trail Blazers after two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks and Chris Paul returned to the LA Clippers after one season with the San Antonio Spurs.

How will Bradley Beal fit with the Clippers? How much of an impact will Lonzo Ball make with the Cleveland Cavaliers? Our NBA insiders break down some of the biggest questions after an exciting few weeks of free agency and what teams still need to address this offseason.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Jamal Collier, Michael C. Wright, Dave McMenamin, Ohm Youngmisuk, Chris Herring, Kevin Pelton, Zach Kram, Anthony Slater) think teams belong after a flurry of free agency moves.

Kevin Durant, 36-years old, was traded to the Houston Rockets from the Phoenix Suns in June as part of a seven-team deal. ESPN Illustration

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous ranking: 1

Notable additions: None

Notable departures: Dillon Jones (via trade)

The Thunder haven't added any new players this offseason except rookies Thomas Sorber and Brooks Barnhizer -- who flashed tremendous defensive skills at summer league, making him a perfect fit -- in the draft. But why would they need to? The defending champs will return every member of their rotation as they attempt to repeat in 2025-26. Instead, Oklahoma City's main business this offseason was signing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to long-term extensions, locking up this championship core through the rest of the 2020s. And that mission was accomplished without any fuss. -- Zach Kram

2. Houston Rockets

Disappointed with a first-round exit from the postseason, Houston wasted no time in addressing its need for offensive by bringing aboard 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant while also bolstering depth and perimeter defense with the addition of Dorian Finney-Smith. Those experienced veterans join Fred VanVleet and a young, hungry cast of rising stars, including Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson. The Rockets are also banking on improvement (especially on the defensive end) from the sharp-shooting Reed Sheppard, who was impressive during summer league, showing Houston he is ready for an increased role. Frontcourt depth will be a sneaky strength, too. -- Michael C. Wright

3. Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have made big moves, first with the firings of Michael Malone and Calvin Booth in early April, to try and maximize the championship window with Nikola Jokic. They finished three months of change with one of their best offseasons. With new coach David Adelman and a new front office of Ben Tenzer and Jon Wallace in place, the Nuggets retooled around Jokic by swapping Michael Porter Jr. and the $79 million remaining on his contract for Cameron Johnson. They brought back Bruce Brown, a valued contributor of the 2023 title team, and signed Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency. And they got Jokic a much-needed backup by trading for Jonas Valanciunas. While Jokic delayed extension talks until next summer to have the ability to add a fourth year and an additional $77 million, the franchise star has seen his team make moves to add crucial versatility, defense, experience and depth around him. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

4. Cleveland Cavaliers

Perhaps the most significant news of Cleveland's summer was Darius Garland undergoing surgery on his left big toe. The two-time All-Star was unavailable for four of the Cavs' nine playoff games because of the injury, averaging just 14 points while shooting 16.7% from 3 in the loss to Indiana. He only missed seven games during the regular season. Cleveland changed things up at point guard, too, letting Ty Jerome walk in free agency (signed with Memphis for three years, $28 million) and trading Isaac Okoro to the Chicago Bulls for Lonzo Ball. -- Dave McMenamin

5. New York Knicks

Previous ranking: 7

Notable additions: Jordan Clarkson (via free agency), Guerschon Yabusele (via free agency)

Notable departures: None

New York, having very little to spend in free agency, did well for itself. It signed former Jazz Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson once he cleared waivers and forward Guerschon Yabusele for slightly less than the midlevel exception -- a pair of deals that should bolster a group that had lackluster depth last season. But make no mistake: All eyes will be on new coach Mike Brown and whether he can squeeze more out of a group that fell two wins shy of reaching the NBA Finals, particularly with a weakened Eastern Conference. -- Chris Herring

play 2:06 Can the Knicks get over the hump this year? David Dennis Jr. and Kendrick Perkins believe this season will be the New York Knicks' best shot at a title.

6. Minnesota Timberwolves

Previous ranking: 2

Notable additions: None

Notable departures: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (via free agency)

After trying to make a big swing for Kevin Durant, Minnesota settled for a more homegrown approach: counting on its young core. That means relying on Anthony Edwards (23), Jaden McDaniels (24) and Naz Reid (25) to continue their ascent, but also banking on coach Chris Finch to use 20-year-old Rob Dillingham and 24-year-old Terrence Shannon Jr. in his rotation more than he did last season. After two straight conference finals appearances, the team looks mostly the same, aside from prioritizing Julius Randle's contract extension with its cap space, leading to Nickeil Alexander-Walker leaving for the Hawks. -- McMenamin

7. LA Clippers

The Clippers are clearing cap space to possibly sign a star or two in the next two summers. But in the meantime, they've managed to improve a team that won 50 games last season and lost in Game 7 of the first round to Nikola Jokic and Denver. The Clippers re-signed James Harden to a new two-year deal that gave them cap flexibility, traded Norman Powell to Miami and landed power forward John Collins. They also beat other suitors for Brook Lopez in free agency. They also signed Bradley Beal after the guard was bought out by the Suns. The Clippers then completed their busy summer by bringing back Chris Paul. They feature a starting five that can be one of the best in the West when healthy, have added shooting, more depth and boast one of the best front lines in the league with Ivica Zubac and Lopez. Collins gives Harden an above-the-rim target and allows Kawhi Leonard to move to small forward. The Clippers are a little older and will have to manage their health, but they are built to make a run in the playoffs if Leonard can stay healthy. -- Youngmisuk

play 0:47 Can Bradley Beal restore his reputation with the LA Clippers? Marc Spears discusses how Bradley Beal's future with the Clippers could be make or bust.

8. Orlando Magic

Orlando struck early, sending four first-round picks -- including this year's No. 16 selection -- to Memphis for Desmond Bane. Adding Bane's shooting and scoring to the backcourt vaults the Magic into the ranks of East contenders, presuming the continued development from forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Orlando also strengthened its guard rotation by signing veteran Tyus Jones as a backup to starter Jalen Suggs, who missed the final three months of last season due to knee surgery. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said in June that Suggs is "right on time" in his rehabilitation. -- Kevin Pelton

play 1:56 Marc Spears: Magic are a sleeper in the Eastern Conference Marc Spears and Dave McMenamin discuss why the Magic and Nuggets deserve an A offseason grade.

9. Golden State Warriors

Previous ranking: 8

Notable additions: None

Notable departures: Kevon Looney (via free agency)

As August nears, the Warriors have only nine players on the roster. But many in the league believe Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and Seth Curry are eventually ticketed to join Golden State once Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency is solved, adding a few proven veterans to a rotation that needs it. Kuminga's situation is unresolved and his return (and level of buy-in if he does) remain in question. But the Warriors will mostly be defined by the ability of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green to defy the aging process. That's where they've made their two season bet. Curry (37), Butler (35) and Green (35) will make $286.6 million combined the next two seasons. All three contracts are set to expire in the summer of 2027. -- Anthony Slater

10. Los Angeles Lakers

Coming off a disappointing first-round showing against Minnesota, L.A. had a major decision to make: re-sign Dorian Finney-Smith, one of the five players coach JJ Redick played the entire second half of Game 4 or let the 3-and-D forward go to have access to the midlevel exception. The Lakers went with the second route and turned the cap space into two players: center Deandre Ayton and wing Jake LaRavia. Los Angeles later waived Jordan Goodwin to access the bi-annual exception and sign Marcus Smart. All to make Luka Doncic and LeBron James' second season together to have a better shot of succeeding. -- McMenamin

play 2:39 How LeBron is preparing for next season with Lakers Dave McMenamin and Marc Spears join "NBA Today" to break down LeBron James' dedication and focus as he prepares for his 23rd NBA season.

11. Detroit Pistons

The Pistons were forced to pivot late after learning Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Malik Beasley, an unrestricted free agent, is under federal investigation related to prop bets. Per ESPN's Shams Charania, the Pistons had been discussing a three-year deal for Beasley. Instead, they replaced him and starting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. with sharpshooter Duncan Robinson via sign-and-trade and free agent Caris LeVert. They will have a tough time matching the value Beasley provided last year, when his 319 3-pointers ranked second in the league. LeVert and Robinson combined for 306. -- Pelton

12. Atlanta Hawks

Few clubs had a better offseason on paper than Atlanta, which added skilled big man Kristaps Porzingis, highly versatile wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker and sharpshooter Luke Kennard. The new Hawks front office also nabbed an unprotected first-round pick from the Pelicans next year for the small price of sliding back 10 spots in this past draft. The moves give four-time All-Star Trae Young the most balanced roster he has had since reaching the conference finals in 2021. -- Herring

13. Dallas Mavericks

Previous ranking: 14

Notable additions: D'Angelo Russell (via free agency)

Notable departures: Spencer Dinwiddie (via free agency)

The lack of proven ball handlers, with Kyrie Irving expected to miss significant time, raises red flags. But if Dallas successfully navigates that situation, the roster features enough talent and veteran leadership to develop enough chemistry over the first few months of the season to become contenders in the West. Dallas' frontcourt is deep and skilled, with the physicality of Dereck Lively II and Anthony Davis. No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg showed he is the real deal during summer league. His playmaking could be the glue that holds the Mavericks together early before Irving returns. -- Wright

14. Milwaukee Bucks

Previous ranking: 21

Notable additions: Trendon Watford (via free agency)

Notable departures: Guerschon Yabusele (via free agency), Jared Butler (via free agency)

The 76ers have done some nice things on the margins, including landing Jabari Walker on a two-way deal and snagging VJ Edgecombe and Johni Broome in last month's NBA draft. As usual, though, the biggest news of the offseason was injury-related: Paul George underwent a knee procedure that will be reevaluated before the start of training camp in September and Joel Embiid declared there is no timeline for his return. -- Bontemps

19. Miami Heat

Previous ranking: 18

Notable additions: Norman Powell (via trade)

Notable departures: Kyle Anderson (via trade), Kevin Love (via trade), Duncan Robinson (via sign-and-trade)

Miami's big offseason move was an opportunistic one, scooping up Norman Powell from the Clippers in a three-team deal. After being a dreadful clutch time team last year, Powell should fit nicely in Miami's backcourt alongside All-Star Tyler Herro. -- Bontemps

20. Indiana Pacers

Previous ranking: 6

Notable additions: Jay Huff (via trade)

Notable departures: Myles Turner (via free agency)

The heights of one of the most thrilling and improbable Finals runs of the decade evaporated quickly for Indiana. Tyrese Haliburton's torn right Achilles will sideline him for the entire upcoming season, while also losing Myles Turner in free agency to the rival Bucks. Their departures set Indiana up for a gap year before Haliburton returns, but also allow it to audition for a long-term replacement at center, with four centers -- Jay Huff, Isaiah Jackson, James Wiseman and Tony Bradley -- at training camp. -- Collier

21. Portland Trail Blazers

Previous ranking: 22

Notable additions: Jrue Holiday (via trade), Damian Lillard (via free agency), Blake Wesley (via free agency)

Notable departures: Anfernee Simons (via trade), Deandre Ayton (via free agency)

The two most exciting Portland offseason moves might not pay dividends next season. Damian Lillard's return won't likely happen until 2026-27 after his left Achilles tear in April, while No. 16 pick Yang Hansen will need time to adjust to the NBA. Still, bringing Lillard back to where he long starred and drafting Yang has energized Blazers fans in the wake of a 36-46 finish last season. If Portland is going to keep that up, dealing for veteran guard Jrue Holiday to complement Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe will be the biggest factor. -- Pelton

play 1:23 Does Damian Lillard's return change Blazers' outlook this season? Brian Windhorst doesn't see the Portland Trail Blazers making the playoffs this season despite their offseason moves.

22. Sacramento Kings

They owe Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan a combined $115.6 million this upcoming season, three difficult to trade contracts with defensive problems, offensive fit issues and a proven play-in ceiling. Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud look like promising draft picks. Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis are nice young players. The Kings have a pretty full draft pick cupboard (including a 2031 Minnesota unprotected first). In a difficult conference, the Kings profile as a perfect step-back and rebuild situation. But ownership and management have never shown the necessary patience to execute that properly. New general manager Scott Perry did meet with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga last week, sources said. So they aren't done searching for summer moves. -- Slater

23. Chicago Bulls

Previous ranking: 23

Notable additions: Isaac Okoro (via trade)

Notable departures: Lonzo Ball (via trade)

Despite finishing 39-43 in back-to-back seasons, the Bulls are in a position to return a virtually identical roster next season. They sent Lonzo Ball to Cleveland in exchange for Isaac Okoro -- forgiving Okoro's offensive limitations exposed in the playoffs in an attempt to build a defensive identity, according to VP Arturas Karnisovas. The last item on the to-do list is to work out a contract with Josh Giddey, a restricted free agent locked in a stalemate with Chicago all summer over a long-term deal. -- Collier

play 0:55 What can the Bulls do to turn around their franchise? Dave McMenamin joins "NBA Today" to discuss whether the Bulls ownership is holding the team back from a franchise revival.

24. Toronto Raptors

Previous ranking: 26

Notable additions: Sandro Mamukelashvili (via free agency)

Notable departures: None

Toronto's offseason will be defined by the departure of Masai Ujiri, who was let go after more than a decade of leading the Raptors -- including to Toronto's lone championship in 2019. The succession plan is still unclear, though longtime general manager Bobby Webster should be a fit to take over the lead executive job long term. -- Bontemps

25. Phoenix Suns

Previous ranking: 24

Notable additions: Jared Butler (via free agency), Dillon Brooks (via trade), Jordan Goodwin (via waivers), Jalen Green (via trade), Mark Williams (via trade)

Notable departures: Bradley Beal (via buyout), Kevin Durant (via trade), Tyus Jones (via free agency), Cody Martin (waived), Mason Plumlee (via free agency)

If the goal of the offseason were to save a ton of money, mission accomplished. The Bradley Beal waive-and-stretch ducked them out of the second apron and luxury tax entirely, trimming an estimated $210 million in tax penalties over the next two seasons, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst. But fans care about winning and Phoenix isn't set up too well to do that into the future. They traded Kevin Durant this summer, have $19.4 million of Beal's dead salary on their books for the next five seasons, and don't have control of their next six drafts. Devin Booker remains the centerpiece of this team, but the situation around him is bleak. -- Slater

26. New Orleans Pelicans

Since the end of the playoffs, the Pelicans have: One, made the worst trade of the summer, giving up an unprotected 2026 draft pick to move up 10 spots in the 2025 draft; two, traded for Jordan Poole, who's owed $65.9 million over the next two seasons; three, signed Kevin Looney, a non-shooting big man, to fit next to their other non-shooting big men; and four, watched their two 2025 lottery picks undergo wrist surgery (Derik Queen) and commit 25 turnovers to just 13 assists at summer league (Jeremiah Fears). -- Kram

27. Charlotte Hornets

Previous ranking: 28

Notable additions: Spencer Dinwiddie (via free agency), Mason Plumlee (via free agency), Collin Sexton (via trade)

Notable departures: Jusuf Nurkic (via trade), Mark Williams (via trade)

Charlotte made some under-the-radar moves to improve, headlined by landing Collin Sexton from Utah in exchange for center Jusuf Nurkic. Moving big man Mark Williams (for the 29th pick, which turned out to be Liam McNeeley, and a 2029 first-round selection from Phoenix) and Nurkic. The deals should open more opportunities for 23-year-old center Moussa Diabate, who played well in a reserve role last season, logging more than 1,200 minutes. (Second-round pick Ryan Kalkbrenner should see time there as well.) And bringing back Tre Mann on a reasonable deal was another clear positive for the Hornets. -- Herring

28. Brooklyn Nets

Previous ranking: 27

Notable additions: Terance Mann (via trade), Michael Porter Jr. (via trade)

Notable departures: Cam Johnson (via trade), D'Angelo Russell (via free agency)

If there was any question about Brooklyn's priorities in the near future, the Nets answered that query loud and clear on draft night by making an NBA-record five selections in the first round. Of those five, three were point guards and four were wing players. This is a club that will be focused primarily on development this coming season. Beyond that, they also dealt their biggest asset, Cameron Johnson, to Denver, getting back sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round pick in return. -- Herring

29. Washington Wizards

Previous ranking: 30

Notable additions: CJ McCollum (via trade), Cam Whitmore (via trade)

Notable departures: Saddiq Bey (via trade), Richaun Holmes (waived), Jordan Poole (via trade), Kelly Olynyk (via trade), Marcus Smart (waived)

Washington's rebuild continues, but the Wizards made moves this offseason to add more promising talent, veteran leadership and financial flexibility. After drafting Tre Johnson and Will Riley, the Wizards sent Jordan Poole and the $66 million he will make in the next two seasons with Saddiq Bey to New Orleans for CJ McCollum's expiring deal and Kelly Olynyk. It was a deal that was expected to create close to $100 million in projected cap space in 2026, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Washington then traded Olynyk to San Antonio for Malaki Branham and a second-round pick. They also bought out Marcus Smart, who signed with the Lakers, and added young talent with potential such as Cam Whitmore. With vets like McCollum and Khris Middleton to provide mentorship, Washington's young core of Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George can grow more this season before the Wizards have the flexibility to make moves next summer. -- Youngmisuk

30. Utah Jazz

Previous ranking: 29

Notable additions: Kyle Anderson (via trade), Kevin Love (via trade), Jusuf Nurkić (via trade)

Notable departures: John Collins (via trade), Johnny Juzang (waived), Collin Sexton (via trade), Jordan Clarkson (via free agency)

Utah traded Collin Sexton and John Collins for light returns and waived Jordan Clarkson, meaning three of the top five scorers from the 2024-25 Jazz will play elsewhere in 2025-26. That means plenty of opportunities for rookies Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr., as well as their other young teammates -- and a whole lot more losses in the process. -- Kram