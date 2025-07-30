Gilbert Arenas was arrested Wednesday in connection with a federal indictment that alleges the former NBA star hosted illegal high-stakes poker games at his mansion in Encino, California, according to a release from the United States Attorney's Office of Central California.

Arenas is officially charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business and one count of making false statements to federal investigators. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance and be arraigned in U.S. District Court on Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Yevgeni "Giora" Gershman, a suspected high-level member of an Israeli organized crime group, and several other associates also were indicted and arrested in connection with the alleged illegal business, which prosecutors say operated from September 2021 to July 2022.

According to the indictment, Arenas rented out his Encino house and one of his associates staged the mansion for the poker games, recruited co-conspirators to host and collected rent from the co-conspirators on Arenas' behalf.

The indictment alleges that Gershman and the other defendants ran illegal "Pot Limit Omaha" poker games, among others, that collected a cut from each pot contested.

Prosecutors say that the group hired chefs, valets and armed security guards to staff the games -- as well as young women who served drinks, provided massages and offered companionship to the poker players in exchange for tips -- and that the co-conspirators took a cut of the servers' tips from the games.

It was unclear as of Wednesday who the players in the games were. The U.S. attorney's office declined further comment.

If convicted, Arenas and the other defendants would face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each count.

This is not the first time Arenas has found himself in trouble relating to card games. In December 2009, Arenas and Washington Wizards teammate Javaris Crittenton were involved in an incident where they brought guns into the locker room, which Arenas later said was the result of trash talk from a card game on a team flight.

Arenas, 43, last played in the NBA in 2012 with the Memphis Grizzlies. The three-time All-Star averaged 20.7 points per game over parts of 11 seasons with the Wizards, Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic.