Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- A slimmed-down Luka Doncic credited a "fresh-start" mindset for his physical transformation this summer.

And after signing a three-year, $165 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, Doncic said he is ready to start his pursuit of what so many franchise greats have done in L.A. before him: winning championships.

"We have what we need to compete for the championship," Doncic said at a news conference Saturday. "I'll try to win every game no matter what, and we got some new great guys on the team, so you know we're going to go for it."

The extension includes a player option in the final year, keeping the 26-year-old Doncic in L.A. until at least 2028.

Doncic's first half-season with the Lakers after being traded from the Dallas Mavericks in February ended with a first-round playoff exit against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Beyond his improved physique, the team's changes since that loss were on display Saturday. Waiver-wire signees Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart -- both recruited by Doncic after being bought out in Portland and Washington, respectively -- were present at the practice facility for the event. Second-round pick Adou Thiero, plus Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber, were there, too.

The group posed for a photograph with Doncic in the middle holding up his gold No. 77 uniform and Lakers coach JJ Redick and president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka bookending either side. (Forward Jarred Vanderbilt was also present, but not for the photo.)

Which made the absence of the Lakers' other superstar, LeBron James, stand out.

The 40-year-old James posted videos of himself on the golf course to his Instagram account Saturday morning, engaging in his offseason hobby with training camp for the Lakers still nearly two months away. James' decision in late June to opt into the final year of his contract with L.A. for $52.6 million preceded Doncic's extension, and there's been some mystery surrounding James ever since.

James' agent and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN's Shams Charania at the time of the opt-in choice: "We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career." Paul informed both Pelinka and Doncic's manager, Lara Beth Seager, about the contents of the statement prior to issuing it, sources told ESPN then.

Speaking to reporters Saturday for the first time since James' decision, Pelinka presented a continued functional partnership between the franchise and the 2020 Finals MVP.

"All the interactions we've had with LeBron and his camp, Rich in particular, have been positive and supportive," Pelinka said. "The dialogue with [Paul] has been open and constant."

Pelinka was also asked if he believes that James, who is only under contract through 2025-26 for his record 23rd season, will finish his career in L.A.

"I think the No. 1 thing we have to do there is respect he and his family's decision in terms of how long he's going to play," Pelinka said. "We want to respect his ability to come up with his timetable on that. I think that's really important. But, if he had a chance to retire a Laker, that would be great."

Marcus Smart, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber (from left to right) were among the Lakers on hand for newly extended Luka Doncic's news conference Saturday. Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

James, who averaged 24.4 points on 51.3% shooting, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds in 2024-25, will be an important presence if Doncic's championship confidence is to be realized. And Pelinka, while detailing the additions of Ayton, Smart and free agent Jake LaRavia, vowed to continue to look to make the team better.

"We like the upgrades we were able to make to the roster," Pelinka said. "But by no means are we going to be satisfied. I think every year we're on an infinite cycle to try to improve this team and win championships, and we'll stay committed to that work."

As much as Saturday's news served as the unofficial start to next season, it also had far-reaching implications for a Lakers team in a unique point in its franchise history as it awaits the $10 billion sale from the Buss family to Guggenheim Partners CEO Mark Walter to be finalized.

From Doncic's favorite Balkan music pumping through the practice facility's speakers to a pop-up photo gallery installation featuring snapshots of his career greeting attendees to the news conference when they walked into the gym, the Lakers made it clear that the team's present and future priority is their new $165 million man.

"Six months ago to the day the Los Angeles Lakers chose Luka Doncic through a trade where he came to our franchise," Pelinka said. "Today, Luka Doncic chose the Los Angeles Lakers, and that is a monumental moment in Lakers history. And we could not be more grateful for you choosing this partnership. The best young basketball player in the universe joins for the long-term future, the best sports franchise on the globe."