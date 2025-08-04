De'Aaron Fox scores a game-high 32 points for the Spurs in a win over the Mavericks in his final game of the season before having surgery on his pinkie. (2:09)

Open Extended Reactions

San Antonio Spurs star De'Aaron Fox has agreed to a four-year, $229 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN.

The max deal has no player option in the final year and secures Fox's future in San Antonio through the 2029-30 season, after a trade deadline deal moved the one-time All-Star and one-time All-NBA guard from the Sacramento Kings to the Spurs.

Fox and Paul were able to navigate a trade to his preferred destination of San Antonio in February and then secure this long-term extension months later -- in a state with no income tax compared to his prior California residence.

The Spurs drafted guard Dylan Harper with the No. 2 pick in June's NBA draft and now have a young, talented backcourt of Fox, Harper and Stephon Castle.

Fox and Victor Wembanyama, who played only five games together last season, have developed a close relationship and are set to lead the Spurs' core for years to come, with back-to-back Rookie of the Year award winners in Wembanyama and Castle, and the arrival of Harper.

Fox, who averaged 19.7 points and 6.8 assists in 17 games with the Spurs last season, had season-ending surgery on March 18 to repair tendon damage in his left pinkie. He played through the ailment all season after suffering the tendon damage during training camp in October.

In 62 games for the Spurs and Kings, Fox averaged 23.5 points, 6.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds. He posted a 60-point game on Nov. 15 against the Minnesota Timberwolves -- which set the Kings' franchise record for points in a contest. Nikola Jokic was the only other NBA player with a 60-point game last season.

Fox is just one of two players to average 20 points, 5 assists and 1 steal in each of the past six seasons, along with Luka Doncic, and he is just one of four players with 10,000 points, 3,000 assists and 700 steals since entering the NBA in 2017-18, along with James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Jokic.