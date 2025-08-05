Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Celtics are trading Georges Niang and two future second-round picks to the Utah Jazz for rookie RJ Luis Jr., sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday.

Niang's more than $8 million salary will go into Utah's trade exception from the John Collins deal.

In a related move, the Celtics have agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million deal with free agent forward Chris Boucher, agent Sam Permut of Roc Nation told Charania.

The Niang trade allowed Boston the flexibility to remain below the second apron after adding Boucher. They are now $7.8 million below the second apron after both moves and saved $34 million in luxury tax penalties.

Since the NBA draft, the Celtics have reduced their payroll from $540 million to $239 million.

Boucher, whose deal with Boston is guaranteed, will have a significant role in the Celtics' frontcourt. He departs Toronto where he has the all-time franchise record in points, rebounds, blocks, minutes and games played off the bench. He also was the Raptors' last remaining member of their 2019 NBA championship team.

Niang, 32, was acquired by the Celtics in the Kristaps Porzingis trade with the Atlanta Hawks. He returns now to Utah, where he spent four seasons from 2017-2021.

Niang is a career 39.9% 3-point shooter on more than four attempts per game and is entering his 10th season in the league.

Lewis, 22, went undrafted out of St. John's before signing a two-way deal with the Jazz.

ESPN's Bobby Marks contributed to this report.