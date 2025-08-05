Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Bulls' red pinstripes are back.

Chicago unveiled its Statement jerseys for the 2025-26 season on Tuesday, with the iconic black uniforms with red pinstripes, which debuted during the Michael Jordan era, making their return. It's the third Statement Edition uniform throughout the franchise's almost 60-year history.

Jordan and the Bulls first wore the threads during the 1995-96 campaign when the team went 72-10 and won a championship. Chicago also donned the look during the 1996-97, 2007-08 and 2012-13 seasons, but hasn't worn the design since 2013. Previous black uniforms either did not have pinstripes or featured embossed gray pinstripes.

The Bulls tapped Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman to assist with the reveal, who called the uniforms his favorite. Rodman aided the franchise in winning back-to-back championships when the uniform was in rotation.

"I remember when we first introduced this. It was legendary man," Rodman said. "These jerseys right here are legendary. I's not even a throwback. It's like brand-new for the new generation."

Chicago will wear the threads during select Statement Edition game nights in the upcoming season.

Even though the franchise hasn't donned this specific design since 2013, its legacy was strong enough that MLB's Chicago White Sox used it as inspiration for their 2025 City Connect uniform.