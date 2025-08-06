Open Extended Reactions

James Harden saw some of the NBA's global impact firsthand recently.

On Monday, during the LA Clippers guard's UNO Tour with Adidas, an outdoor basketball court in Guangzhou, China, featuring a larger-than-life mural of Harden was revealed. According to the Clippers, designer Yin chose the 2025 UNO Tour imagery for the court design, with the tour slogan "Under No One" displayed on one sideline. The slogan also is a nod to Harden's jersey number (1).

The court was unveiled in the rain, and Harden looked puzzled as officials removed the tarp that covered it. He then pumped his fists in joy.

The court reveal 💥 @adidasHoops



Designer Yin chose the 2025 UNO Tour imagery for the court design and the baselines display the tour slogans: "Under No One" and 登峰造极! https://t.co/141YyOaMSC pic.twitter.com/SO29KtrMjF — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 5, 2025

"Thank you guys. I know it's rain, you guys here supporting me, I love you so much," Harden told the hundreds in attendance for the reveal.

Days earlier, thousands of people packed into a Guangzhou City mall to see Harden, who autographed his signature Adidas sneakers along with jerseys.