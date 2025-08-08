Shams Charania reports that Malik Beasley is under investigation by the U.S. district attorney's office on allegations of gambling involving NBA games and prop bets, putting trade discussions on hold. (0:48)

NBA free agent Malik Beasley, who is under investigation in a federal gambling probe, was evicted from his high-rise apartment in Detroit on Wednesday, according to court records.

Beasley's landlord sued him twice this year in Michigan's 36th District Court for a total of $21,505 in unpaid rent, the records show. The first case was dismissed in March, but the court issued an eviction order in the second suit -- for $7,355 -- after Beasley failed to respond.

No attorney is listed for Beasley in the eviction lawsuit. Steve Haney, who is Beasley's attorney in the federal gambling investigation, told ESPN that he is not representing Beasley in this matter.

Beasley's social media posts in recent weeks indicate that he has been traveling in Europe.

Beasley, 28, is the third NBA player known to be investigated by the Eastern District of New York for gambling allegations in the past 18 months. The allegations against him are from the 2023-24 season, when he was with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources told ESPN. He has not been charged with a crime.

"An investigation is not a charge," Haney previously told ESPN. "Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now, he has not been charged with anything."

Beasley was coming off a resurgent season with the Detroit Pistons and was in discussions with the team about a three-year, $42 million deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The discussions have been put on hold, according to Charania.

Beasley has earned nearly $60 million during his nine-year NBA career.

Beasley is also being sued by his former marketing agency, Hazan Sports Management, which alleges that he struggled to pay back a $650,000 advance earlier this year. The Detroit News reported in July that Beasley also owes debts to a celebrity barber, a dentist and a company that provides bridge loans to professional athletes.