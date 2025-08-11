Open Extended Reactions

Free agent forward Javonte Green is finalizing a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Green, 32, split last season between the New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers, averaging 5.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 68 combined games.

The 6-foot-5 Green figures to add a defensive-minded presence to a Detroit wing rotation that includes Ausar Thompson, Jaden Ivey, Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert and Ronald Holland II.

Green has appeared in 263 games over parts of six seasons with the Pelicans, Cavs, Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics, averaging 5.3 points per contest.