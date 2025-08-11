Alex Caruso joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to talk about how the Thunder meshed so well en route to an NBA championship. (1:37)

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso is enjoying a summer full of celebrations -- a second NBA championship in June followed by wedding bells in August.

Over the weekend, Caruso tied the knot with Haleigh Broucher at a ceremony in Houston, Texas. The couple had previously announced their engagement on Instagram in August 2024.

Broucher is a Season 20 alumna of the reality show "Big Brother," currently on its 27th season. While Caruso and Broucher both studied at Texas A&M University, their relationship didn't begin until after college.

Caruso's current and former teammates were well-represented at the ceremony.

Chet Holmgren, Luguentz Dort, Jaylin Williams, Isaiah Joe, Isaiah Hartenstein, Cason Wallace and Branden Carlson all showed out for the Thunder, holding up their own ring fingers in a photo posted by Holmgren on Snapchat in tribute to their recent championship win. Elsewhere, Coby White, Javonte Green and Ayo Dosunmu -- who all played with the guard during his time on the Chicago Bulls -- posed with headbands in a nod to Caruso's usual in-game look.