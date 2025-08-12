Bobby Marks joins "NBA Today" to break down how Jayson Tatum's absence and the trades of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis can key the Celtics up for long-term success. (0:58)

Open Extended Reactions

Wyc Grousbeck will no longer stay on as governor as part of the Boston Celtics' $6.1 billion sale to Bill Chisholm, sources told ESPN.

Grousbeck is expected to retain the CEO title, as planned, and be an alternate governor after the sale is complete, a source said.

When the sale was announced in March, it was stated that Grousbeck would remain as governor and CEO through 2028.

But the NBA's Board of Governors was informed in recent days that Chisholm will now assume the governor title moving forward, sources said.

The sale is expected to be complete within the next week.

Grousbeck, whose family leads the group that bought the Celtics in 2002 for $360 million, told ESPN in March that Chisholm asked him to stay on as CEO and governor for the next three seasons, adding he was "glad to do so."

Chisholm and his wife, Kimberly, are taking a hands-on approach within the Boston community as they begin their ownership.

The Celtics have won an NBA record 18 NBA titles -- trailing only the New York Yankees (27) and Montreal Canadiens (24) among all North American professional sports leagues.