          NBA teams take to social media for 2025-26 schedule release

          The Minnesota Timberwolves schedule release video included crushing apples. Timberwolves / X
          • ESPN staffAug 14, 2025, 07:58 PM

          Teams checked a key box in the NBA offseason checklist on Thursday with the release of the 2025-26 schedule.

          The Oklahoma City Thunder will host Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets on Oct. 21 for opening night, while the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors face off afterwards. ESPN tips off its coverage the following day as the New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cooper Flagg will make his NBA debut following that matchup as the Dallas Mavericks square off against the San Antonio Spurs.

          ESPN/ABC's Christmas Day games begin with the Knicks once again hosting the Cavaliers and round out with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Denver Nuggets. If LeBron James plays in the Lakers Christmas Day matchup against the Rockets, he'll be making his 20th appearance on the holiday -- only 12 NBA franchises have played 20 Christmas games.

          The Thunder, Lakers, Warriors and Knicks are all tied for the most nationally televised games at 34. The Wolves and Rockets are tied in second at 28.

          Teams around the NBA had creative ways of announcing their schedules. Here's a look at each team's schedule reveal on social media.

          Atlanta Hawks

          Boston Celtics

          Brooklyn Nets

          Charlotte Hornets

          Chicago Bulls

          Cleveland Cavaliers

          Dallas Mavericks

          Denver Nuggets

          Detroit Pistons

          Golden State Warriors

          Houston Rockets

          Indiana Pacers

          LA Clippers

          Los Angeles Lakers

          Memphis Grizzlies

          Miami Heat

          Milwaukee Bucks

          Minnesota Timberwolves

          New Orleans Pelicans

          New York Knicks

          Oklahoma City Thunder

          Orlando Magic

          Philadelphia 76ers

          Phoenix Suns

          Portland Trail Blazers

          Sacramento Kings

          San Antonio Spurs

          Toronto Raptors

          Utah Jazz

          Washington Wizards