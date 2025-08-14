Open Extended Reactions

Teams checked a key box in the NBA offseason checklist on Thursday with the release of the 2025-26 schedule.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets on Oct. 21 for opening night, while the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors face off afterwards. ESPN tips off its coverage the following day as the New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers. Cooper Flagg will make his NBA debut following that matchup as the Dallas Mavericks square off against the San Antonio Spurs.

ESPN/ABC's Christmas Day games begin with the Knicks once again hosting the Cavaliers and round out with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Denver Nuggets. If LeBron James plays in the Lakers Christmas Day matchup against the Rockets, he'll be making his 20th appearance on the holiday -- only 12 NBA franchises have played 20 Christmas games.

The Thunder, Lakers, Warriors and Knicks are all tied for the most nationally televised games at 34. The Wolves and Rockets are tied in second at 28.

Teams around the NBA had creative ways of announcing their schedules. Here's a look at each team's schedule reveal on social media.

Schedule's lookin extra spicy 🤌 pic.twitter.com/v5bMZc597B — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 14, 2025

The Brooklyn Nets' 2025-26 schedule, brought to you by the Nets of Brooklyn (and @Ticketmaster). pic.twitter.com/tgZqPcNmXa — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) August 14, 2025

hometown heroes ⚡️ schedule out now!



Press release - https://t.co/u0MxXZOyvB pic.twitter.com/ilk9Bsw1fp — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 14, 2025

Fresh out the fryer ♨️ pic.twitter.com/LNAgneeRfo — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 14, 2025

We'll be using these until further notice 🫡 pic.twitter.com/9kn0AHqxyK — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 14, 2025

New schedule just dropped = no more rookie duties for Ron pic.twitter.com/47E6yacKFf — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 14, 2025

When your screensaver ~and games~ align 🤩



Our full 2025-26 schedule is HERE@KPThrive || 2025-26 Schedule Release pic.twitter.com/DFJKDiuu0s — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 14, 2025

In the market for some W's 🏠



Taking a Speed Tour through the 25-26 schedule! pic.twitter.com/9dzWRINMee — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 14, 2025

"We're gonna wake up every single day and we're gonna go to work."



70 days until Pacers basketball is back ⏳



🔗 https://t.co/Z9KLmEJbhV pic.twitter.com/2yohpnSFFR — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 14, 2025

🚨 Lakers schedule just dropped 🚨@Delta | 📆



Tickets on sale Aug. 26! pic.twitter.com/DLHg2YcynT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 14, 2025

𝟐𝟓 𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 〽️



Our 🐻 2025-26 schedule is here, presented by @OrthoSouth_



🗓️ https://t.co/yBNVKHGCv5 pic.twitter.com/yArlTWuo6U — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) August 14, 2025

Ball really is life around here 🏀



Schedule Release // @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/JCnvUJP4M7 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 14, 2025

the moment you've all been waiting for... pic.twitter.com/dtp218yLc2 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 14, 2025

OKC, your season starts here ⚡️



The 2025-26 schedule has arrived 🗓️ https://t.co/80lZkeveHU pic.twitter.com/B0K0B3xLHB — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 14, 2025

WARNING: extremely cute schedule release



To adopt these pups & more visit https://t.co/KJpsMgMeWo or visit your local shelter pic.twitter.com/2cyHa872Mk — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) August 14, 2025

erm what the sigma?! pic.twitter.com/Cz9TdcjliI — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) August 14, 2025

Cat's out of the bag, our 2025-2026 Schedule is here! 🐈‍⬛



Time to paws and plan for next season 🐾



🔗: https://t.co/kTAI7mDlrO@DriveToyota pic.twitter.com/W3lD0osq9q — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 14, 2025

choose your fighter and it better be Slamson 🟣🔦 ⁰⁰Presented by @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/5sSGgG2MCs — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 14, 2025

the scariest schedule release you'll see today 😨 @nba_paint pic.twitter.com/1YaMXYZOEx — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 14, 2025