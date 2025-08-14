New NBA TV rights deal: Channels and how to watch games

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA schedule was released this week across multiple days and highlighted the new TV rights deal the league came to last fall.

The new schedule features games on ABC, ESPN, NBC, Peacock and Amazon Prime and the league will air games nationally on each day of the week.

Peacock will host a double-header every week on Monday followed by NBC airing two regional games each Tuesday. ESPN will have its standard double-header on Wednesday nights while Amazon Prime takes over Thursday nights with prime-time games after Thursday Night Football concludes in January. Amazon will also air double-headers on Friday night with ESPN occasionally picking up games on Friday. ABC will air prime time games on Saturday, per last season, but Amazon Prime will pick up daytime games as well. Games on Sunday will be aired on NBC once Sunday Night Football wraps up in January.

In total, NBCUniversal will air "up to 100 games," per the television coverage plan, with Disney and Amazon Prime airing 80 and 66 games, respectively.

The Emirates NBA Cup quarterfinals, semifinals and championship will exclusively air on Amazon Prime while Christmas Day games will remain on ABC and ESPN.

ABC will have a conference final in 10 of 11 years the contract runs through. Disney will get 18 games a year across the first two rounds of the playoffs, while NBCUniversal will air 28 across NBC and Peacock and Amazon will stream one-third of all games across the platform.

