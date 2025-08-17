Cooks, Galloway star as finals experience comes through for Australia in Asia Cup

Open Extended Reactions

The Australian Boomers put together an inspired comeback to win gold and continue the program's FIBA Asia Cup dominance, leaning on their championship experience while unearthing one of the country's rising stars in the process.

In what was inarguably the highest-quality game of the tournament, the Boomers rallied back from a 15-point first half deficit to defeat China 90-89 in the final of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Xavier Cooks led Australia with 30 points and nine rebounds, dominating inside the paint to guide the Boomers to their third straight Asia Cup gold medal. Jaylin Galloway continued his incredible form with 23 points of his own - including 6-of-10 from 3PT - in the final, ultimately earning the tournament's Most Valuable Player award.

China's Zhao Rui had an opportunity to steal the win - and Asia Cup title - with a three-point attempt at the buzzer, but it fell just short, sealing Australia's fate as gold medallists once again.

Xavier Cooks celebrates during the Asia Cup final against China. Basketball Australia

"That was probably the longest three seconds of my life, how long that ball was in the air," Cooks told ESPN.

"It was a really great game. They really controlled the pace and the emotions early on. I think we just needed to settle into the game. From there, we were able to pick our advantages. It was a hell of a game and I'm so glad we came out on top."

From Cooks' dominance, to Galloway's extraordinary tournament, and how championship experience guided Australia, here are the key takeaways from the Boomers' triumphant Asia Cup campaign.

Why the Boomers were 'shellshocked'

It must be re-iterated that this final was a really good contest with high-level basketball displayed on both sides, and it was fitting that the outcome came down to the very last shot of the game.

China came into the game with the best offence in the tournament - 130.1 offensive rating - and it was clear why that was the case. Guo Shiqiang's team ran creative sets all game, and were extremely effective off ball screens. Rui's shot-making was impressive - he finished with 26 points, shooting 5-of-7 from downtown - while the team did a good job putting Hu Jinqiu in positions to succeed, and he demonstrated an impressive touch around the rim.

"It wasn't easy," Boomers head coach Adam Caporn said postgame.

"They obviously had a good start. I thought we were a little off. We were a little shell-shocked. Just defensively, a step off our coverages. Credit to them, they put us on our heels. I wasn't surprised. They're a really good team: best offensive team in the tournament coming into the game. We were aware of that. We were aware how good they are playing pick and roll, and they gave us problems... A lot of respect for the team."

China's lead got out to as many as 15 in the first half before the Boomers rallied back behind the play of Cooks and Galloway, the Will Magnay-anchored defence, and then players like Will Hickey using that increased resistance to push the ball.

Cooks shines with monstrous 30-point game

This was a vintage Xavier Cooks performance.

You could tell from the get-go, with Australia's offence looking somewhat stagnant, that the dynamic forward was going to use his athleticism to get to his spots and keep the scoreboard ticking for the Boomers.

Cooks did a bit of everything around the paint. He did an effective job posting up smaller defenders, and used his quickness and mobility to take slower-footed bigs off the dribble and finish at the rim. The Sydney Kings forward had 15 points in each half - finishing with 30 points, shooting 13-of-17 from the field - and the Boomers needed every one of them en route to this victory.

But, when did he know he was in for a big game?

"Probably when I saw the scouting report," Cooks said.

"I don't think they have the fastest lateral feet in the world, so I wanted to exploit that. Also, just having experience in championship games comes a long way. We have a lot of young guys on this team; it's a big moment right here, and it's a lot on the line representing your country. I've been in this situation, and I was excited for it."

The interior dominance is what generally stands out with Cooks, but he effectively played the point at times in the second half, and was among the emotional barometers for the Boomers throughout the entire contest.

"I couldn't speak more highly of Xavier as a player and person; his leadership through the tournament has been terrific," Caporn said.

"I think he's played well across the whole tournament. He doesn't always score like he did today, but he's played a point forward role... Xavier stepped up with more ball carrying. In every game, he's playing both ends, and good leadership. Tonight, the moment called for him to score more, and he did just that.

'No-one could guard him': Jaylin Galloway wins MVP honours

Calling Galloway a 'revelation' is definitely disrespecting his achievements over the last few years, which include earning a two-way deal in the NBA and playing a key role on an NBL Championship team. We've known for a good while how high-level a player he is, and that he could continue to develop into something really special.

After he missed the last one-and-a-bit seasons with a shoulder injury, though, this Asia Cup was his opportunity to re-announce himself as one of Australia's rising stars, and he couldn't have done that more emphatically.

Jaylin Galloway looks to pass during the FIBA Asia Cup final against China. Basketball Australia

From the Boomers' very first game against Korea, all the way to their final matchup with China, Galloway was consistently the best player on the floor, shooting the ball with an insane level of confidence, continuing to display his lightning quick first step, while also showing off some creation chops that we haven't seen much of before. The 22-year-old averaged 15.7 points per game over the tournament, walking away as the MVP of the Asia Cup and, along with Jack McVeigh, was a member of the All-Star Five.

"It came from all the hard work he's put in," Cooks said.

"I've been one of the guys who's been there all off-season watching this dude work. After his shoulder injury, he's been grinding every single day. I think the best thing that happened was him playing NBL1, learning to be the man, and how to be assertive.

"His confidence is running high, and it should be. This guy was an unbelievable beast all tournament. No-one could guard him. His three-ball was there. He's a hell of a player, and we're lucky to have him at the Kings... for life."

The three-point shooting was the clearest indicator of growth, with Galloway shooting 18-of-28 from downtown over the course of the tournament. The 6'6 wing hit threes off the catch, coming off on-balls, and off the dribble, transforming himself into a hard closeout sort of player; which makes him unbelievably dangerous, considering how unguardable his first step already is. That's the skill that obviously continues to make him a high level prospect, but also a legitimate candidate to plug and play into this Boomers team when major tournaments come around.

"This is the most fun I've had playing basketball in a while," Galloway said.

"It's my first Asia Cup, and it's great to get a gold medal, and I can't believe I got to do it with such a great group of guys. It's been a hell of a run."

Now that Galloway has overcome his recent injury concerns, and is seemingly - obviously - in career-best form, he has goals of continuing to achieve at the highest level.

"I'm hoping the next step is getting back to the NBA," Galloway told ESPN.

"It was a tough little rough patch for me, but it's been good to come back and get my mind right. [Brian Goorjian] has been helping me a lot, we've been working really hard in the off-season. So, the next step is getting back to the NBA."

It goes without saying, but Galloway's performance over this Asia Cup - and the skillset he demonstrated - is as good an argument as any that he should already be pencilled in as one of the Kings' starting wings/forwards going into the new NBL season.

Boomers guided by championship experience: 'It's really reassuring'

There was a moment in the fourth quarter of the Asia Cup final where the Boomers had Magnay, Cooks, McVeigh, Galloway, and Hickey on the floor all at once.

Now, that's not unusual, of course - it's probably their best five-man lineup - but look at the championship experience. All five played key roles on NBL title winning teams over the past three years: Cooks and Galloway with the Kings, Magnay and McVeigh with the Tasmania JackJumpers, and, most recently, Hickey with the Illawarra Hawks.

Jack White played in key moments in the fourth quarter, too, and he's fresh off a Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich, and has been part of both NBA and NBL championship winning campaigns.

That championship experience isn't just a footnote; it's a big reason why, for example, the Boomers trailed by 15 points but had the resilience to overcome it.

"It's really reassuring," Cooks said of the team's experience in big games.

"Especially down the stretch of the game. I could point out every single person. McVeigh hit a huge post up step through, Magnay had some huge blocks, Davo had a huge and-one, JG was an absolute beast all tournament. He hit some huge threes down the stretch.

"I think everybody stepped up when we needed them most. That's a great quality team we have here."

A player who deserves a heap of plaudits for his performance in this final is Magnay, who was expectedly elite defensively - he had three blocks and three steals - where he was unbelievably active, leading to a number of Boomers run outs and transition points.