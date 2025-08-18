Shams Charania explains to Pat McAfee what went into the Raptors' decision to part ways with vice chairman and president Masai Ujiri. (2:07)

Open Extended Reactions

The Toronto Raptors are appointing general manager Bobby Webster as the team's head of basketball operations, and the sides have reached a new contract, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Webster succeeds his former boss, Masai Ujiri, as the lead Raptors executive. The Raptors parted ways with Ujiri on June 27, one day after the NBA draft, and announced that they had enlisted CAA Executive Search to assist in hiring a new team president. Webster will remain in the GM role.

Webster joined the Raptors in 2013 as Ujiri's first hire, rising from vice president of strategy and assistant general manager roles to the GM spot, and now lands the organization's foremost authority position.

Webster, 40, is entering his 21st season working in the NBA, beginning with a role at the league office from 2006 to 2013 and then joining the Raptors. He will begin his ninth season as GM.

The Raptors spoke to several candidates for the team's top executive position, but Webster impressed Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley and other MLSE officials ever since the search for Ujiri's replacement started in late June. Pelley and Webster spent critical time together during the NBA's summer league in Las Vegas, allowing MLSE to observe Webster's management style and giving Webster the opportunity to explain his process in the role.

Ujiri joined the Raptors as general manager in 2013, winning the NBA's Executive of the Year Award that season, before leading Toronto to the franchise's only NBA title in 2019, the only team outside of the United States to accomplish the feat.

The Raptors went 30-52 this past season and missed the postseason for the third straight year.

The Raptors are built around Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley.