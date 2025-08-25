What are the expectations for Luka Doncic during EuroBasket? (1:35)

EuroBasket 2025 begins on Aug. 27 with 24 teams once again competing to be champions of Europe.

The 24-team tournament is back for the first time since Spain beat France to take gold in 2022. The field is broken into four groups of six with the top four teams advancing from group play into a 16-team knockout round. This year, Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Poland will host group play while the knockout round will be held in Riga, Latvia.

This year's field is full of NBA All-Stars and role players, including Luka Doncic (Slovenia), Nikola Jokic (Serbia), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Kristaps Porzingis (Latvia), Lauri Markkanen (Finland) and Franz Wagner (Germany).

The tournament will run through Sept. 14 -- two weeks before NBA training camps open -- when the third-place game and championship wrap up the action in Riga. All games will be aired on DAZN.

Teams

There are 24 teams competing in EuroBasket 2025, split into four groups of six. Each team will play five group stage games, and the top four teams from each group will advance to the knockout phase.

Group A

Portugal

Estonia

Latvia (host)

Turkey

Serbia

Czech Republic

Group B

Germany

Finland (host)

Great Britain

Lithuania

Sweden

Montenegro

Group C

Cyprus (host)

Italy

Georgia

Spain

Greece

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group D

Iceland

France

Slovenia

Poland (host)

Belgium

Israel

Scores and schedule

All times Eastern

Aug. 27

Great Britain vs. Lithuania, 6:30 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Portugal, 7:45 a.m.

Montenegro vs. Germany, 9:30 a.m.

Latvia vs. Turkey, 11 a.m.

Sweden vs. Finland, 1:30 p.m.

Serbia vs. Estonia, 2:15 p.m.

Aug. 28

Georgia vs. Spain, 8 a.m.

Israel vs. Iceland, 8 a.m.

Belgium vs. France, 11 a.m.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Cyprus, 11:15 a.m.

Greece vs. Italy, 2:30 p.m.

Slovenia vs. Poland, 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 29

Germany vs Sweden, 6:30 a.m.

Turkey vs. Czech Republic, 7:45 a.m.

Lithuania vs. Montenegro, 9:30 a.m.

Estonia vs. Latvia, 11 a.m.

Finland vs. Great Britain, 1:30 p.m.

Portugal vs. Serbia, 2:15 p.m.

Aug. 30

Lithuania vs. Germany, 6:30 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Estonia, 7:45 a.m.

Italy vs. Georgia, 8 a.m.

Iceland vs. Belgium, 8 a.m.

Great Britain vs. Sweden, 9:30 a.m.

Latvia vs. Serbia, 11 a.m.

France vs. Slovenia, 11 a.m.

Cyprus vs. Greece, 11:15 a.m.

Montenegro vs. Finland, 1:30 p.m.

Turkey vs. Portugal, 2:15 p.m.

Spain vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2:30 p.m.

Poland vs. Israel, 2:30 p.m.

Aug. 31

Georgia vs. Greece, 8 a.m.

Slovenia vs. Belgium, 8 a.m.

Israel vs. France, 11 a.m.

Spain vs. Cyprus, 11:15 a.m.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Italy, 2:30 p.m.

Poland vs. Iceland, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 1

Sweden vs. Montenegro, 6:30 a.m.

Estonia vs. Turkey, 7:45 a.m.

Germany vs. Great Britain, 9:30 a.m.

Portugal vs. Latvia, 11 a.m.

Finland vs. Lithuania, 1:30 p.m.

Serbia vs. Czech Republic, 2:15 p.m.

Sept. 2

Greece vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 8 a.m.

Belgium vs. Israel, 8 a.m.

Iceland vs. Slovenia, 11 a.m.

Cyprus vs. Georgia, 11:15 a.m.

Italy vs. Spain, 2:30 p.m.

France vs. Poland, 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 3

Montenegro vs. Great Britain, 6:30 a.m.

Estonia vs. Portugal, 7:45 a.m.

Lithuania vs. Sweden, 9:30 a.m.

Czech Republic vs. Latvia, 11 a.m.

Finland vs. Germany, 1:30 p.m.

Turkey vs. Serbia, 2:15 p.m.

Sept. 4

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Georgia, 8 a.m.

France vs. Iceland, 8 a.m.

Israel vs. Slovenia, 11 a.m.

Italy vs. Cyprus, 11:15 a.m.

Spain vs. Greece, 2:30 p.m.

Poland vs. Belgium, 2:30 p.m.

KNOCKOUT PHASE

All knockout phase games will be played in Riga, Latvia

Sept. 6

Round of 16

Sept. 7

Round of 16

Sept. 8

Quarterfinals

Sept. 10

Quarterfinals

Sept. 12

Semifinals

Sept. 14

Third-place game, 10 a.m.

Championship, 2 p.m.