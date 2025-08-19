Check out a few of John Wall's top plays of his 11 seasons in the NBA. (1:54)

John Wall is retiring after 11 NBA seasons.

Wall, 34, played most of his career with the Washington Wizards after they made him the first pick in the 2010 draft out of Kentucky. The five-time All-Star point guard finishes his NBA career with averages of 18.7 points and 8.9 assists per game.

"Today, I'm stepping off of the court, but not away from the game," Wall said Tuesday in a social media post. "Basketball will always be in my life, and new opportunities present themselves. I feel now is the time to walk confidently into my next chapter."

Retired but never done. Doing it the #WallWay pic.twitter.com/s1pX9afHfL — John Wall (@JohnWall) August 19, 2025

Wall spent most of his career with the Wizards but also played for the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. In his best season, he averaged 23.1 points and 10.7 assists for the Wizards in 2016-17 and was named All-NBA third team.

He was one of the fastest, most athletic point guards during his prime -- he was the 2014 slam dunk champion. He was also an elite defender, making the All-Defensive second team in 2015.

Injuries plagued the second half of his career. He never played more than half the games in any of the past six seasons, and he didn't play the past two years.