The Chicago Bulls will host a jersey retirement ceremony for Derrick Rose on Jan. 24, 2026, the team announced Thursday.

Rose's No. 1 jersey will be added to the rafters during a postgame ceremony at the United Center following a game that night against the Boston Celtics.

Rose's number will be the fifth jersey retired by the franchise -- joining Jerry Sloan (4), Bob Love (10), Michael Jordan (23) and Scottie Pippen (33).

Rose, a Chicago native, retired before the start of the 2024-25 season following a 15-year career in the NBA, which began when he was selected No. 1 overall by the hometown Bulls. He spent eight seasons in Chicago, winning Rookie of the Year in 2009 and being named the youngest Most Valuable Player in league history in 2011. Rose led the Bulls to the NBA's best record during that season at 62-20 and a trip to the Eastern Conference finals, the furthest the franchise has advanced in the playoffs since Jordan retired from the team in 1998.

In addition to the Bulls, Rose also played for the Knicks, Pistons, Timberwolves, Cavs and Grizzlies through the span of 723 career games and three All-Star Game appearances.

The Bulls also honored Rose last January following his retirement, which included the mayor of Chicago proclaiming Jan. 4 "Derrick Rose Day" in the city and team president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf telling Rose in-person that the franchise planned to retire his jersey.