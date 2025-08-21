Alex Caruso joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to talk about how the Thunder meshed so well en route to an NBA championship. (1:37)

The Oklahoma City Thunder will defend their NBA championship in style, unveiling their latest City Edition uniforms on Thursday.

The threads are a tribute to the "Native and Indigenous cultures that shape Oklahoma's identity and community spirit," according to the Thunder. Oklahoma has been home to 67 American Indian tribes.

They uniforms will debut during the franchise's annual Native American Heritage Night on Nov. 19 against the Sacramento Kings.

The uniforms are a callback to the turquoise City Edition design from the 2018-19 season that also honored the state's Native American communities. They're a darker shade of blue this time around, but interlocking geometric shapes form "OKC" in the center of the jersey just like before.

This is Oklahoma. We are OKC. And we are woven together.



Introducing our 2025-26 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform ⚡️



Debuting November 19, on Native American Heritage Night. pic.twitter.com/eGJIOGrWE9 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 21, 2025

In a nod to the Oklahoma River, waterlike teeth run across the uniforms diagonally, uniting the two colors. A pattern of expanding squares appears on the waistband, while a turtle emblem is hidden in the right side leg of the shorts.

There are 11 geometric stars on the sides of the jersey and shorts, which Oklahoma City says is meant to "carry forward stories passed through generations." A Thunder sunset-colored sash wraps across the shoulder and shorts leg, honoring the resilience of Oklahoma's tribes.

The Thunder uniform will coincide with a new alternate court for city night theme games.

When tradition meets home court 🖌️ pic.twitter.com/MwIlyzY5gw — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 21, 2025

Each Friday home game, beginning Dec. 5, will be deemed a city night game, and the team will wear the City Edition uniforms alongside the court theme.