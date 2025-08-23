Steph Curry gives no indication that his run with the Golden State Warriors will end in two years when his contract expires. (1:43)

Imagine a world where Stephen Curry, the best 3-point shooter of all time, didn't play in the NBA.

He would still be on the hardwood, but instead of playing professionally he would be on the sideline coaching high school basketball. That could've been a possibility, according to his wife, Ayesha.

On the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Ayesha admitted that she didn't know that Stephen would become an NBA star: "I didn't know that he was going to end up playing basketball. He said he wanted to be a high school basketball coach."

Ayesha, 36, also spoke about how becoming a famous couple impacted their relationship early on.

She confessed that she "hated" being in the spotlight in the early stages of her relationship with Stephen.

The couple met in 2003 and began dating in 2009 before getting married in July 2011, four years before the Golden State Warriors won their first NBA title in 2015. They have four children together.

She also told podcast host Alex Cooper that she advised Stephen to stay in school instead of entering the 2009 NBA draft, where he was selected No. 7 by the Warriors. However, Ayesha said she was glad that he left Davidson to declare for the draft.

"He ended up finishing anyway and has gone on to do tremendous, incredible, cool s--- that we never thought would happen, so it's great," Ayesha said.

Stephen averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and six assists in the 2024-25 regular season for the Warriors and was named to the All-NBA second team.