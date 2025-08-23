Open Extended Reactions

Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook has a cameo in Ciara's new "Dance With Me" music video, which was released Friday.

At the two-minute mark, Westbrook and Ciara, who is married to New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, dance while seated in chairs in front of the iconic Randy's Donuts in Inglewood, California.

Ciara teamed up with Tyga on the track, which appears on her new album "CiCi," released Friday.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

Westbrook is no stranger to the music scene. In June 2024, he appeared onstage with Kendrick Lamar for the Compton, California-born rapper's "The Pop Out: Ken & Friends" concert, dancing to Lamar's "Not Like Us."

He was also featured in Nas' "Brunch on Sundays" music video alongside Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in 2021.

Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Denver Nuggets in the 2024-25 season.

The Southern California native is a free agent after declining his $3.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season.