Luka Doncic isn't based in Texas anymore, but he still has some cowboy in him.

Players of the Overwatch 2 video game can earn exclusive Doncic rewards and play in his custom Stadium builds when Season 18 of the first-person shooter game is released Tuesday.

Overwatch unveiled the news Monday with a promotional snapshot of Doncic alongside damage hero Cassidy, whose likeness is similar to a cowboy.

Stadium launched earlier this year in Season 16 of Overwatch 2 and consists of two teams facing off in a best-of-seven game mode. Unlike in other modes, heroes can be upgraded as the match goes on. Stadium is set to undergo its biggest evolution yet in the new season, according to developer Blizzard Entertainment.

In May 2024, Doncic revealed he had reached a top 500 ranking on the tank role in Overwatch 2. In the game, tanks are designed to take space so their teammates can operate safely, and they are often the focal point of a team's strategy.

Doncic is heading into his first full campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers after the franchise acquired him via trade from the Dallas Mavericks in February. He averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists last season.