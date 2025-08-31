Open Extended Reactions

Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who missed all of the 2024-25 season with a torn Achilles tendon, has re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced Sunday, meaning he'll remain a teammate of his brother, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo's one-year deal is for $2.9 million, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

He is currently playing with the Greek National Team at EuroBasket.

Antetokounmpo, 33, last played for the Bucks during the 2023-24 season, seeing minimal action in 34 games off the bench and averaging less than a point per game. After being with the team since 2019, he was off the Bucks' roster last season while dealing with his injury.

He has career averages of 2.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 7.7 minutes in 198 regular-season games.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo's re-signing comes after the the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo's representatives, Giorgios Panou and Alex Saratsis, were expected to sit down during the offseason to discuss future plans, sources told Charania in May.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played all 12 of his NBA seasons with Milwaukee, and he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.