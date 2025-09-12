Open Extended Reactions

With the NBA offseason nearly complete and training camp in sight, teams largely have filled their 2025-26 rosters. Yet major holes remain with some clubs.

Some rebuilding teams have an interest in improving their rosters for the short term instead of putting together a cohesive unit, a product of the limitations created by the NBA's restrictive new collective bargaining agreement. Others, like the Golden State Warriors, are a product of waiting out restricted free agency.

For title contenders such as the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, the lack of glaring issues can be evidence that their rosters are built well. Alternatively, having a single hole might not be so bad for clubs that aspire to reach that level -- as long as they can fill it via internal development or a midseason addition.

Keeping that in mind, let's take a look at the most important hole for all 30 NBA teams.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.

Biggest roster hole: Second-unit playmaking

The Hawks' offensive rating dropped by 10 points per 100 possessions with Trae Young on the bench last season, and while Atlanta has upgraded its second-unit backcourt by adding Nickeil Alexander-Walker, he's not a primary ball handler. Alexander-Walker, incumbent starter Dyson Daniels and fellow newcomer Luke Kennard might share playmaking duties when Young rests.

Biggest roster hole: Two-way center play

Between Al Horford, Luke Kornet and Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics were overflowing with reliable center options the past two seasons. Now Boston is starting over. Neemias Queta has shown rim protection and finishing ability, while the Celtics are betting on Luka Garza's skill overcoming his defensive limitations. Boston couldn't rely on either to start a playoff game before this season.

Biggest roster hole: Playmaking experience

After finishing with the NBA's sixth-worst record last season, the Nets don't seem to be taking any chances ahead of a first-round swap in 2027. Inexperienced ball handlers are the easiest way to lose games, and after letting D'Angelo Russell walk in free agency, Brooklyn's point guard rotation will feature teenage rookies Egor Demin and Nolan Traore.

Biggest roster hole: Starting center

Having traded Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns, the Hornets are likely counting on either second-round pick Ryan Kalkbrenner or Moussa Diabate to step into a starting role. Signed on a two-way contract last summer, Diabate quietly dominated the offensive glass while shooting 60%, and Kalkbrenner was highly productive at Creighton. Still, both look better suited for limited roles.

Biggest roster hole: Defensive disruption

The Bulls were 29th in forcing turnovers last season (ahead of only the lowly Utah Jazz) and dealt away their steals per game leader in Lonzo Ball, who averaged 1.3 in just 22.2 minutes. Isaac Okoro, acquired for Ball, has never averaged a steal per game. Chicago will depend more on solid defense than disruption.

The Cavaliers' perimeter depth will be tested this season. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Biggest roster hole: Perimeter depth

By season's end, this could be a strength for Cleveland, which boasts All-Star guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. With Garland coming off toe surgery and Max Strus expected out until at least December due to a Jones fracture, the Cavaliers' depth will be tested -- particularly given the inevitability of additional injuries occurring.

Biggest roster hole: Playmaking

As good as the Mavericks' frontcourt is with the addition of Anthony Davis, somebody needs to get those players the ball -- the shortcoming that put Dallas in position to win the lottery and draft Cooper Flagg. Until Kyrie Irving returns, the onus is on D'Angelo Russell, who fell out of favor with the Lakers last season.

Biggest roster hole: Point guard depth

This question became more difficult this summer when the Nuggets added Jonas Valanciunas, a proven backup for three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, and more shooting. Denver is betting on Jalen Pickett -- a nonfactor in last year's playoffs -- as the primary backup to Jamal Murray. But newcomer Bruce Brown could handle those minutes in the postseason.

Biggest roster hole: Sure ballhandling

The Pistons ranked 21st in turnover rate last season, ahead of just two playoff teams (the LA Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies), then lost one of their most sure-handed ball handlers in Dennis Schroder, who had a 4.2 assist-to-turnover ratio with the Detroit Pistons. With Jaden Ivey penciled in as backup point guard, my SCHOENE projection system pegs the Pistons for the second-worst turnover rate.

Jonathan Kuminga's contract stalemate has put Golden State in a very unusual position. Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Biggest roster hole: Official contracts

Because of Jonathan Kuminga's ongoing restricted free agency saga, the Warriors are in the unusual position of having just 10 players under contract as training camp looms. As ESPN's Anthony Slater has reported, Golden State is expected to sign free agents Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton as soon as Kuminga's situation is resolved.

Biggest roster hole: PG depth

The Rockets are hoping 2024 No. 3 pick Reed Sheppard can solve this problem in his second season. Sheppard played just 654 minutes as a rookie, struggling to maintain a regular rotation role. Houston can turn to vet Aaron Holiday, who saw slightly more action last year, but Sheppard winning the job will be the best outcome.

Biggest roster hole: Two-way center play

In the wake of Tyrese Haliburton's Achilles injury, starting center Myles Turner agreed to terms with Milwaukee. Jay Huff can offer the shooting Turner provided, while Isaiah Jackson -- himself coming off an Achilles rupture -- is a superior defender. Neither has proved capable to start regularly.

Biggest roster hole: Young contributors

Ty Lue will have plenty of options after the Clippers loaded up on veterans this offseason, adding Bradley Beal, John Collins, Brook Lopez and Chris Paul. Yet, there's a major gap after the Clippers' rock-solid top 11. Kobe Brown and Cam Christie combined for just 331 minutes last season and No. 30 pick Yanic Konan Niederhauser might not contribute immediately.

Biggest roster hole: On-ball defense

As potent as the Lakers' perimeter trio of Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves is offensively, it's limited defensively. Dorian Finney-Smith, now in Houston, served as the Lakers' perimeter stopper after the deadline. They added Marcus Smart, but at this stage of his career, Smart might be better against big opponents than defending the point of attack.

Biggest roster hole: Wing size

The Grizzlies were linked to Dorian Finney-Smith last season because they lacked a good matchup for bigger forwards. The hope is No. 11 pick Cedric Coward -- a physical 6-foot-6 forward -- will change that, though he'll likely need time to adjust to the NBA after playing two seasons in the Big Sky and just six games last season at Washington State.

Biggest roster hole: Foul drawing

After trading Jimmy Butler III, the Heat's perimeter-oriented attack struggled to get to the line. Only the Celtics had a worse free throw rate after the All-Star break, and Miami attempted just 13.3 per game in a first-round sweep by Boston, second lowest in playoff history ... ahead of the 2024 Heat (12.0). Adding Norman Powell (4.4 FTA per game) should help.

Point guard play will be something to watch on the Bucks. Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Biggest roster hole: Reliable PG play

It's possible that two-way wings could prove a greater issue, but after Damian Lillard's Achilles injury and the club waiving him, Milwaukee is betting big on unproven point guards. Kevin Porter Jr. did score well after joining the Bucks in February, Ryan Rollins is a capable defender and newcomer Cole Anthony adds good value. However, none of them looks like a starter on a contender.

Biggest roster hole: Wing depth

Having lost Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Timberwolves are counting on their recent draft picks to step into larger roles. Terrence Shannon Jr. heads the list after contributing in the conference finals and dominating in the NBA summer league ahead of 2024 lottery pick Rob Dillingham. Disruptive defender Jaylen Clark is also an option.

Biggest roster hole: Center

It's troubling how much the Pelicans invested in centers this summer, trading up to take Derik Queen at No. 13 and signing Kevon Looney in free agency. Neither is a clear starter this season, which might leave New Orleans counting on 2024 first-rounder Yves Missi. Missi's 55% shooting was poor for his average shot distance of 2.8 feet, per Basketball-Reference.com.

Biggest roster hole: More depth

Anticipating a larger rotation under new coach Mike Brown, the Knicks added Jordan Clarkson to the backcourt and Guerschon Yabusele to the frontcourt, but still go just nine deep with proven contributors. ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday that New York re-signed Landry Shamet and might add Malcom Brogdon as another veteran option.

Biggest roster hole: New arena

Groundbreaking on the team's new arena across the street from the Paycom Center -- planned to open in 2028 -- is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. Certainly, that will leave a bigger hole than any on the roster of the defending champs, who return their entire rotation.

Biggest roster hole: 3-point shooting

I might have given the same answer this time last year, but with far more urgency. Orlando shot 32% from downtown, the worst by an NBA team since the 2015-16 Lakers. Adding Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones should help the Magic dramatically, though 3-point shooting is still the biggest weakness on what looks like a competitive roster.

Height could be an issue for the 76ers when Joel Embiid and Paul George are not on the court. Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Biggest roster hole: Power forward

Although Joel Embiid and Paul George's health is a bigger issue, Philadelphia has no clear starter in between the 6-foot-8 George and 7-foot Embiid in height. The Sixers will most likely start small with George as their biggest non-center, but they get dangerously small with George out of the lineup.

Biggest roster hole: Point guard

The Suns are expecting newcomer Jalen Green to start at point guard alongside Devin Booker, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports, returning to the playmaking deficit that plagued them in 2023-24. Phoenix might be better off with Collin Gillespie, who averaged 9.6 points and 4.1 assists in nine starts last season, shooting 47.5% on 3s.

Biggest roster hole: Point guard depth

With Damian Lillard spending his first season back in Portland on the sidelines because of an Achilles tear, the Blazers don't have ideal options behind Scoot Henderson and newcomer Jrue Holiday. If either misses time, Portland might be better off using Deni Avdija as a point forward instead of reclamation project Blake Wesley.

Biggest roster hole: Frontcourt reserves

After trading Jonas Valanciunas for salary purposes, the Kings are left with a lot of questions behind starters Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis. Journeyman Drew Eubanks and second-round pick Maxime Raynaud will battle to back up Sabonis at center. Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan is probably Sacramento's de facto backup 4, clearing minutes for the team's deep wing rotation.

Biggest roster hole: Guard shooting

Granted, the Spurs have plenty of frontcourt spacing with the addition of Kelly Olynyk to Victor Wembanyama. Devin Vassell is also a career 37% 3-point shooter. The issue is San Antonio's ball handlers, none of whom excel beyond the arc. De'Aaron Fox shot 31% on 3s last season, Stephon Castle 28.5% as a rookie and No. 2 pick Dylan Harper 33% at Rutgers.

Biggest roster hole: Efficient shot creation

The Raptors had just two players last season with an above-average usage rate and better than .550 true shooting percentage: Immanuel Quickley (33 games) and since-departed reserve Chris Boucher. Brandon Ingram could help after posting a .576 TS% during his New Orleans career. More than that, a healthy roster will spread the load and lift shooting percentages.

Biggest roster hole: Backcourt experience

After giving 20-year-old rookies Isaiah Collier and Cody Williams a combined 67 starts last season, the Jazz got even younger at guard by trading veteran Collin Sexton and buying out Jordan Clarkson. First-round pick Walter Clayton Jr., at 22, is the graybeard in a backcourt that also features 21-year-old Keyonte George.

Biggest roster hole: Power forward

On a rebuilding team, filling positions is less important than collecting talent. It's still interesting that Washington might not have any player on the roster whose best position is power forward. Marvin Bagley III is more likely to play center, which could leave wings Justin Champagnie, Kyshawn George, Khris Middleton and Cam Whitmore manning the spot.