Jason Collins, the NBA's first openly gay player who now serves as an ambassador for the league, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, his family said Thursday.

"Jason and his family welcome your support and prayers and kindly ask for privacy as they dedicate their attention to Jason's health and well-being," Collins' family said in a statement released by the NBA.

Collins retired in 2014 after a 13-year career that included stops with the New Jersey Nets, Memphis, Minnesota, Atlanta, Boston, Washington and back to the Nets after they moved to Brooklyn. He announced he was gay in 2013, becoming the first publicly gay athlete to play in any of the four main North American sports leagues.

"Sending our love and support to @jasoncollins98 and his family," the Nets posted on social media.

Collins averaged 3.6 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in his career. In his best season, he averaged 6.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the then-New Jersey Nets in 2004-05.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.