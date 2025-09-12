Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly underwent surgery Friday in New York City to repair a ligament tear in his right thumb, the team announced.

Coulibaly is likely to miss time into the regular season, sources tell ESPN.

He sustained the injury with the French national team during FIBA EuroBasket play where he averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds over six games of tournament play.

Coulibaly started 59 games for the Wizards last season, averaging 12.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He sustained a hamstring injury in early March and did not play the remainder of the season.

The 6-foot-8 guard was drafted 7th overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 2023 NBA draft before being traded to the Wizards on draft night.

He appeared in 63 games his rookie year in Washington, 15 of those starts, and averaged 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. That season was also abbreviated due to and injury after he sustained a season-ending wrist fracture in March of 2024.