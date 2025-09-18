Open Extended Reactions

Guard Dennis Smith Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks, agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management told ESPN.

Smith reunites with the franchise that selected him with the No. 9 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, and now he'll compete in training camp in Dallas. The Mavericks have a full roster currently, although guard Brandon Williams is on a partially guaranteed contract.

Smith spent his first 1½ seasons with the Mavericks, averaging a career-high 15.2 points in his first season while being named to the 2017-18 All-Rookie Team.

In January 2019, he was traded to the New York Knicks as part of the deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas. The highflier played for the Knicks from February 2019 to February 2021 and was moved to the Detroit Pistons in a trade that brought Derrick Rose back to New York.

Smith played for three different teams (Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets) in three consecutive seasons -- the most recent coming in 2023-24, when he ranked second in steals per 36 minutes among NBA players to play 1,000 minutes.

He spent the 2024-25 season with Real Madrid in the EuroLeague.

Smith, 27, averaged 9.7 points, 4.2 assists and 3 rebounds in 326 games over seven NBA seasons.