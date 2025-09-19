Open Extended Reactions

Miami Heat All-Star Tyler Herro will undergo surgery on his left foot Friday and will be sidelined to start the 2025-26 season, according to the team.

Herro dealt with an impingement in his left foot last season. The Heat guard then suffered an ankle injury during an offseason workout that led to the decision to undergo surgery, sources told ESPN.

Miami will have to start the upcoming season without its top scorer. Herro is coming off his best season, averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game in 2024-25.

Looking to rebound from a disappointing finish when the Heat were blown out in three of their four straight losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round, Miami added more offense and shooting by trading for Norman Powell and Simone Fontecchio and drafting guard Kasparas Jakucionis to help Herro, Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins and Kel'el Ware.

Herro earned his first All-Star appearance last season and has averaged at least 20 points and five rebounds in each of the past four seasons.