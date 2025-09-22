Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Wizards unveiled their City Edition uniforms Monday, a nod to the iconic gold alternate look the franchise wore from 2006 to 2009.

Instead of duplicating the previously worn all-gold uniforms, the jersey -- which debuts Nov. 16 against the Brooklyn Nets -- includes a black stripe in the middle with a white one above "Washington" across the chest. Those elements are taken from Washington's 2021 "mixtape" City Edition look.

Two black stripes also outline the neckline, shoulders and jersey numbers, with a black side panel on the shorts and waistband.

The black-and-gold uniform design had been a request from fans and players since the City Edition series began in 2017, according to Wizards senior vice president of marketing Rebecca Winn.

Struck gold with our City Edition unis



Learn more:

— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) September 22, 2025

"When Nike directed us to 'remix' a former City Edition, we immediately thought of the classic Wizards uniform first worn in 2006," Winn said in a news release.

Inside the "Washington" across the chest is a silhouette of the Washington Monument. The belt buckle includes a revamped Wizards logo. The D.C. hand logo is featured in white with a gold outline on the right side.

In another reference to the 2021 City Edition design, a "DMV" insignia -- referencing the D.C., Maryland, Virginia area -- appears on the left side of the shorts. The 2021 uniform marked the first time "DMV" appeared on a D.C. area sports team's uniform.

The Wizards will wear the uniform 29 times during the 2025-26 season. A matching City Edition court will be unveiled at a later date.