PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns star Steve Nash is joining the franchise as a senior adviser, owner Mat Ishbia announced Monday.

"Steve Nash was an amazing player and exactly what the Phoenix Suns are all about," Ishbia wrote on social media. "His grit, toughness, and winning mentality have defined our organization in the past, and I'm so excited to share that Steve is formally joining the Suns as a senior advisor and will help us define our future for years to come!"

Nash had some of his best seasons as a player with the Suns, winning back-to-back MVPs in 2005 and 2006. The eight-time All-Star was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Nash, 51, was also the coach of the Brooklyn Nets for more than two seasons from 2020 to 2022, finishing with a 94-67 record before being fired following a 2-5 start in 2022.

The Suns finished with a disappointing 36-46 record last season and rebuilt their roster in the offseason, trading star Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets and buying out Bradley Beal's contract.