GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- New York Knicks guard Josh Hart said Tuesday he reaggravated the right finger injury that he had a procedure on back in June and he plans to play the entire season without fixing the problem for a second time.

"I'm just trying to get used to it, and then get through the season with it," Hart said Tuesday at New York's season-opening media day at its Westchester practice facility.

"I don't want to go into too much detail, but I obviously got a procedure on it and then kind of reaggravated it somewhat recently. So probably just rock out with a splint this season and try to fix it again next summer."

The Knicks announced Hart underwent a procedure on his right ring finger back on July 16 to correct an injury sustained during New York's run to the Eastern Conference finals -- the first time the Knicks advanced that far in a quarter century. They also said, at the time, that Hart would resume basketball activities later this summer, but Hart said Tuesday that he realized he was still having issues with the finger.

And while he indicated he will play through the injury, he also didn't directly answer when he was asked if surgery is completely off the table to correct the issue before next offseason.

"It's something that a lot of people have," Hart said. "I don't think about it too much. I just try to go out there and play how I play, and if I can't play how I play and be aggressive and kind of have that toughness mentality I normally play with, then I have to figure out a different path.

"But right now, the full expectation is to go out there and hoop and help this team be successful."

Hart admitted playing with a splint is less than ideal and that he still is getting his head around playing with it on all season.

"I hope not," he said with a smile, when asked if the splint will cause him any issues. "I'm still trying to figure it out. Me personally, I hate playing with anything on my hand. I don't feel like I have a good feel for it. It might take a little getting used to, but that's the best scenario for me right now. ... And I'm going to do everything I can to be out there with these guys."

One of the looming questions over the franchise heading into training camp was whether Hart would once again be in the starting lineup, like he was for the vast majority of last season, or whether Mitchell Robinson would take his place like he did during the Knicks' playoff run, partially at Hart's urging.

Hart is coming off the best season of his career, having averaged 13.6 points and career-highs of 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals last season in 77 regular-season games -- all starts -- for the Knicks. On multiple occasions, head coach Mike Brown declined to say in what direction he'll go when everyone is healthy.

But Hart, while admitting he believes he should be a starter, said he will ultimately be fine with whatever direction Brown chooses.

"Yeah, if I don't start, I'll probably ask for a trade, go somewhere else," Hart joked. "I had the best year of my career last year, but that's in the past.

"I think I deserve to be a starter in the league. But, at the end of the day, it's what's best for the team. Last year, I talked about sacrifice the whole time and kind of being that separate mentality and being a good steward of my gifts and those kinds of things. So I think it would be extremely selfish for me to go out there and demand to start and all those kinds of things."