Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown was in Los Angeles on Monday -- but not for basketball.

He was there to help honor Bill Nye at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Monday, Nye's star was added to the iconic Los Angeles attraction, a tribute to his many years as a science educator in pop culture. Nye rose to fame for his role presenting the 1990s show "Bill Nye the Science Guy," which came off the air in syndication form at the end of the decade but lived on in classrooms around the country for many years after.

One of the many students that Nye helped develop a passion for science? The now-Celtics star.

Brown spoke about Nye's influence on his and other students' interest in science at Monday's ceremony.

"My love for science runs deep, and I have Bill to thank for that," Brown said. "But not just for myself, [but] for a generation of students who grew up in the public school system possibly thinking that school was not for them."

Nye's shows were built on making science education captivating to young students, a feature Brown also touched on in his speech.

"When they rolled that TV out with the trolley," Brown said, "we knew what time it was."

Brown and Nye teaming up isn't a new sight. In November, Brown expressed his interest on social media in meeting the legendary television show host. Less than a month later, the two connected in the tunnel after a Celtics-Washington Wizards game. A short while later, Nye was a part of the launch event in Boston for Brown's "White Noise" sneakers in February.

The guard's science-related ventures have long gone hand-in-hand with his basketball career. In 2019, he became a Media Lab Director's Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, among other academic pursuits.

Brown and Celtics will tip off the 2025 regular season on Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia 76ers.